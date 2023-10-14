Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes next manager can take them to take next stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes next manager can take them to take next stage

United, who take on Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League, are looking for a replacement for Dean Donaldson.

By Callum Law
Turriff United's Dylan Stuart is keen for them to continue their good form
Turriff United chairman Gairn Ritchie hopes their next manager can continue the good work done by Dean Donaldson.

Turra, who face Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Bellslea this afternoon, lost Donaldson and coaches Jamie Lennox and Greg Moir to Inverurie Locos this week.

Graeme Taylor and David Scarth are in interim charge of United, who are fifth in the table, with the club looking for applications for their vacant position.

Haughs chief Ritchie said: “We’re looking for someone to continue the work that Dean’s been doing with our young team.

“We want to see if we can push on to the next stage and see if we can win some trophies in the coming years.

“Our ultimate aim at some point in the future would be to try to win the league.

“I’m not saying that will happen and nobody is expecting it in the next wee while, but ultimately we’re all playing in the Highland League to try to win it.

“The club is in a good place Dean, the coaches and the players have done a fantastic job to get us to this stage.

“Off the field we’re in a good place, we’ve had good hospitality support and we’re getting investment in the club.

“Everything’s very positive just now, apart from losing our manager, but it’s one of those things that happen in football and we have to move on.

“Dean was a great guy to work with and we had a very good relationship, he’s someone I would class as a friend and I’m disappointed he’s gone.”

Stuart want to continue good form

Meanwhile, Dylan Stuart doesn’t want Donaldson’s departure to derail Turriff’s good start to the season.

Ahead of facing the Broch the 21-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield, said: “It was a shock, but it’s part and parcel of football.

“As a player you’ve just to focus on the games and not let it distract you.

“We want to keep doing what we’ve been doing and try to put another three points on the board.

Dylan Stuart, right, in action for Turriff

“I loved working with Dean, Jamie and Greg. They were good to me and put a lot of trust in me. I couldn’t say a bad work about them.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh haven’t won in their last three games in all competitions.

But manager Mark Cowie is taking heart from their display in Wednesday’s Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield tie against Aberdeen.

The Broch were defeated on penalties following a 2-2 draw with a Dons side featuring a host of first-team players.

Cowie added: “It’s difficult because Turriff is a different game with different scenarios to what we faced on Wednesday.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has been preparing his team to face Turriff

“But I’ve told the guys if we can match the work-rate we have players who can hurt teams at any level.

“Ryan Sargent is in a good vein of form, Scott Barbour hasn’t been as good as he can be, but showed against Aberdeen what he can do.

“They put Aberdeen under a good bit of pressure and that’s what we need from them no matter who we are playing.”

Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview – Will it be third time lucky for Brora Rangers v Keith cup semi?

