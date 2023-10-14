Brora Rangers reach Highland League Cup final with win against Keith; Wins in the league for Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brora Rangers reach Highland League Cup final with win against Keith; Wins in the league for Fraserburgh and Banks o’ Dee

The Cattachs defeated the Maroons 6-1 at Dudgeon Park to set-up a final clash with Fraserburgh.

By Callum Law
Paul Brindle of Brora Rangers, left, is put under pressure by Connor Killoh of Keith in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup semi-final at Dudgeon Park. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brora Rangers beat Keith 6-1 at Dudgeon Park to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

The tie had been postponed twice but was played in blustery and rainy conditions as the Cattachs came from behind to secure a final meeting against Fraserburgh.

James Brownie gave the Maroons the lead before braces from Jordan MacRae and Max Ewan and counters from Paul Brindle and James Wallace earned the home side victory and the chance to try to win the Highland League Cup for the third time in their history.

For Keith the wait for a first final since winning this tournament in 2013 goes on.

Early openings

The Cattachs dominated possession in the early exchanges, but it was the Maroons that took the lead in the 13th minute.

Ryan Robertson’s ball in behind the home defence brought goalkeeper Logan Ross out of his box to clear, but he sent the ball straight to James Brownie who fired into the unguarded net from 35 yards.

However, it was only five minutes before Brora restored parity. Tom Kelly’s pass released Jordan MacRae on the right, he skipped round goalkeeper Connor MacLeod, who had come off his line, and finished from a tight angle.

Midway through the first period MacLeod held a curling effort from Paul Brindle. At the other Michael Ironside’s flick from Connor Killoh’s left-wing free-kick was deflected just wide.

Brora’s Jordan MacRae, right, scores past Keith goalkeeper Connor MacLeod

Keith midfielder Jordan Cooper then fired straight at Ross before Brora took the lead on 28 minutes.

Another pass from Kelly on the right found MacRae in between centre-halves Adam Morrison and Lewis Coull before the striker threaded a fine finish past MacLeod at his near post.

A couple of minutes shy of the interval Brora could have netted a third. Brindle and MacRae played an excellent one-two, but MacLeod made a good save to deny Brindle.

Next goal key

Coming out for the second half the next goal was always likely to have a big bearing on the tie and six minutes after the restart Brora got it.

Kelly’s cross from the right found its way through to Brindle and although MacLeod blocked his initial effort, Brindle reacted quickly to flick the loose ball into the net.

In the 58th minute the Cattachs sealed their place in the final by making it 4-1. Max Ewan linked with Andrew Macrae on the right before slotting home from 12 yards.

Seconds later Martin Maclean played MacRae in, but MacLeod saved with his right foot to deny the striker a hat-trick.

Keith’s James Brownie, left, wins a header against Brora’s Tom Kelly

On the hour mark the home side made it five when Maclean’s header released Ewan in behind the Keith backline and he made no mistake.

The Cattachs still weren’t finished and substitute Wallace found the bottom right corner with a finish from just inside the box to make it six after 78 minutes.

League fixtures

There were two games in the Breedon Highland League with Fraserburgh beating Turriff United 3-0 at Bellslea thanks to goals from Sean Butcher, Aidan Sopel and Jamie Beagrie.

Banks o’ Dee defeated Inverurie Locos 2-0 at Harlaw Park in Dean Donaldson’s first game as Railwaymen boss.

Lachie MacLeod got the opener for Dee, who had Garry Wood sent off at the end of the first half, before new signing Dayshonne Golding netted a late second.

