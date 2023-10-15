Huntly management team pen contract extensions

Huntly have secured manager Allan Hale and his coaching staff on contract extensions until the summer of 2027.

The Black and Golds boss, assistant manager Stefan Laird, first-team coach Colin Charlesworth, goalkeeping coach Wayne Urquhart and masseuse Robbie Wildgoose have all penned new deals to remain at Christie Park.

Hale, who was appointed in June 2020 and has Huntly sitting second in the table, said: “We are delighted to extend our contract with the club.

“It was a relatively easy decision to extend. We have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club since arriving in 2020.

“The close relationships that have been formed with everyone in and around the club are something which we value greatly.

“We are working with an exceptional group of players who continue to work relentlessly hard to improve and we look forward to continuing to support their development in the years ahead.

“We can now look to the future with clarity and continue to focus on the task of making Huntly better with every step.”

Stability key for chairman

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter was quick to praise the impact made by the coaching staff during their time with the Strathbogie club.

He added: “Their coaching abilities, hard work and professionalism have taken the club to a different level.

“We are now having our most successful period for many years, culminating with finishing eighth last season.

“We have continued the upward momentum so far this season. Our management team have developed tremendous partnership with our club, one that is invaluable going forward.

“We also have a really talented group of young players at the club who have benefitted enormously from the excellent coaching they get from our management team.

“We want them to continue their development at Huntly under Allan and Stefan.

“With all of this in mind we are keen to maintain stability at the club and continue on to the next phase of this exciting journey.”