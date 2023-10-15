Huntly management team pen contract extensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly management team pen contract extensions

Boss Allan Hale and his coaching staff have signed new deals until the summer of 2027.

By Callum Law
Huntly manager Allan Hale and his staff have committed themselves to the Black and Golds
Huntly have secured manager Allan Hale and his coaching staff on contract extensions until the summer of 2027.

The Black and Golds boss, assistant manager Stefan Laird, first-team coach Colin Charlesworth, goalkeeping coach Wayne Urquhart and masseuse Robbie Wildgoose have all penned new deals to remain at Christie Park.

Hale, who was appointed in June 2020 and has Huntly sitting second in the table, said: “We are delighted to extend our contract with the club.

“It was a relatively easy decision to extend. We have been made to feel so welcome by everyone at the club since arriving in 2020.

“The close relationships that have been formed with everyone in and around the club are something which we value greatly.

“We are working with an exceptional group of players who continue to work relentlessly hard to improve and we look forward to continuing to support their development in the years ahead.

“We can now look to the future with clarity and continue to focus on the task of making Huntly better with every step.”

Stability key for chairman

Huntly chairman Gordon Carter was quick to praise the impact made by the coaching staff during their time with the Strathbogie club.

He added: “Their coaching abilities, hard work and professionalism have taken the club to a different level.

“We are now having our most successful period for many years, culminating with finishing eighth last season.

Allan Hale, left, with assistant manager Stefan Laird

“We have continued the upward momentum so far this season. Our management team have developed tremendous partnership with our club, one that is invaluable going forward.

“We also have a really talented group of young players at the club who have benefitted enormously from the excellent coaching they get from our management team.

“We want them to continue their development at Huntly under Allan and Stefan.

“With all of this in mind we are keen to maintain stability at the club and continue on to the next phase of this exciting journey.”

