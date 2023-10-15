Dean Donaldson’s first game in charge of Inverurie Locos ends in 2-0 defeat against Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dean Donaldson’s first game in charge of Inverurie Locos ends in 2-0 defeat against Banks o’ Dee

The Spain Park side emerged victorious despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

By Reporter
Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Dean Donaldson. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

Banks o’ Dee moved up to fifth position after coming out on top of a hotly contested Harlaw Park encounter with Inverurie Locos managed for the first time by Dean Donaldson.

Despite having former Locos striker Garry Wood sent off just before half time, Dee soaked up the pressure much to the delight of co-manager Josh Winton.

He said: “I was delighted with the performance of the guys, especially after going down to ten men.

“They kept their shape and were really disciplined in their approach.

“I thought we dealt well with what Locos threw at us. We reduced them to long balls to their strikers, which we dealt with well.

“I felt we definitely had one really strong penalty appeal turned down, it was right in front of us and looked a stonewaller.

“We move on to our quarter-final clash away at Formartine in midweek in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield. We expect nothing other than a really tough challenge.”

A good crowd turned out for Donaldson’s first match in charge of Locos following his move from Turriff United.

Swirling wind and heavy rain made it a tough test for both sets of players.

The opening goal in a close first half arrived in the 36th minute when Liam Morrison was short with a pass-back to Zack Ellis and Lachie MacLeod pounced to round the goalkeeper and roll the ball into an empty net.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton. Image: Jasperimage.

Wood, playing his second match for Dee, was sent off against his former side on the stroke of half time. He picked up a first booking for simulation and then a second for a challenge on Paul Coutts.

Locos went close on 72 minutes when Daniel Hoban made a good save to turn away a shot on the turn by Nathan Meres before substitute Callum Duncan fired over from a Lloyd Robertson cut-back.

Dee grabbed the killer second in the 90th minute when substitute Magnus Watson’s cross was parried by Ellis and Dayshonne Golding, on his debut following a loan move from Cove Rangers, turned the ball home.

Donaldson said: “Dee going down to ten didn’t really help us much, we couldn’t open them up.

“The first half was quite even, the difference being the slack back-pass and the second goal conceded was of our own doing as well.

“You can’t make mistakes against good teams at this level. They got their win but we move on, we have a lot to work with.”

