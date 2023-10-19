Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie plays upfront in Aberdeenshire League fixture for club’s under-21s… AGED 65!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle secretary David Pirie plays upfront in Aberdeenshire League fixture for club’s under-21s… AGED 65!

With the Jags only having 10 players available for an U21s clash with Keith, Pirie pulled on the boots again.

By Callum Law
Club secretary David Pirie played his first game for Buckie Thistle in 40 YEARS to help out the Jags’ under-21s side in their hour of need earlier this week.

A combination of injuries and late call-offs left Thistle with just 10 players for Monday night’s Aberdeenshire League clash with Keith at Kynoch Park.

But Pirie, 65 – who helps Baz Aitchison and Graham Hutcheson manage the Buckie U21s – stepped into the breach to play as an overage player and ensure the Jags had a full complement.

During his career Pirie played as a striker in the Breedon Highland League with Buckie  (in two spells) and Deveronvale. He also turned out for Ellon United, Turriff United and Deveronside in the Juniors, before playing for Cullen in the Moray Welfare League.

His last game for the Victoria Park-based Buckie was in the early-80s.

‘I tried to make a nuisance of myself’

Reflecting on playing the full 90 minutes in what was ultimately an 11-0 loss for Buckie’s youngsters against the Maroons, Pirie said: “We had a few boys injured and with a first-team game on Wednesday there weren’t many of them available.

“With call-offs, we were left with 10 boys, which included four U16s and two U17s, and Baz, Graham and I agreed we’d be better with 11 than 10.

“Baz played in a charity game last week and said he was goosed, Graham said his knee was knackered and I said so was mine.

“But between the two of us his was worse than mine, so I played.

“Shaun Wood and John McLeod from the first-team came and played.

“John said he would play number 10 and I could play up front.

“So I ran about and tried to make a nuisance of myself – I was always thinking somebody would appear and I’d get taken off!

“But I played the full game.

“There were a couple of Keith’s first-team boys involved and I had a good craic with them.

“My legs were actually better than I thought they would be on Tuesday morning, although I had a few bumps and bruises.

“Obviously we weren’t wanting this to happen, but when I was on the park I tried to pass on a few messages and help the young boys.

“From that point of view it was enjoyable and, to be fair to them, in a difficult game they stuck to their task really well.

“Some of aren’t particularly big yet, so it was hard for them, but they stuck at it.”

More input required to make success of Buckie’s youth programme

Buckie restarted their U21 team this season to help improve the pathway through to the first-team.

Pirie says greater participation from both players and volunteers is required as the Jags strive to improve their youth development programme.

He added: “It highlights the need for greater participation. We also need more coaches and volunteers to take teams.

“We’ve got our primary section, which is going well. Then in the youth development there are U14s, U16s and U18s, but we’ve only got U16s this season – although the U14s are playing some games.

“You need coaches and volunteers to help push the thing along, so that there could be a line from primary section all the way to the first-team.

“We’ve also got Elgin City and Deveronvale to either side of us, who both have very good youth sections and we lose players to them.

“We’ve also lost players to Ross County’s youth academy in the past.

“If you lose players and struggle to get a decent team together and you’re getting beat, a lot players aren’t so interested and it’s harder to maintain.

“The youth development does take a long time to build up, but we’re always hopeful and we’ll keep working at it.”

