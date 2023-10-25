‘One death is one too many’: 17 people die on north-east roads in just one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘One death is one too many’: 17 people die on north-east roads in just one year

In total, more than 360 people were injured on routes across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray during 2022.

By Michelle Henderson
Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road.
Figures released by Transport Scotland today reveal the level of devastation felt on road across the north-east last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Calls have been made for more to be done to ensure the safety of roads in the north-east.

A total of 17 people sadly died following collisions on routes across the north-east during 2022.

In total, 368 people sustained injuries ranging in “all severities” which included 237 casualties in Aberdeenshire, 82 in Aberdeen and 49 in Moray.

Along with that, 16 children also fell victim to road accidents last year, suffering fatal, serious and minor injuries.

Traffic travelling on the A96 Inverness and Aberdeen road.
A total of 17 people were killed across Grampian last year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

The figures were published as part of Transport Scotland’s annual report on road casualties for the year 2022.

‘Road safety remains an absolute priority’

Minister for Transport, Fiona Hyslop, said: “One death on our roads is simply one too many.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends who have tragically lost a loved one, and those whose lives are changed forever.

“We do not accept that road casualties are inevitable and are determined to do everything we can to ensure these numbers come down as we work towards our long-term target of no one being seriously injured or killed on our roads by 2050.

“Road safety remains an absolute priority for this government and we are determined to continue working towards our goal of Scotland having the best road safety performance in the world by 2030.”

More than 4,000 collisions nationwide

The figures are a fraction of the 4,134 collisions recorded across Scotland in 2022.

Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, head of road policing, said road safety is of paramount importance to officers across Scotland.

She said: “Road safety is a priority for Police Scotland and we are part of a crucial partnership approach.

“Our officers are out every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“We have dedicated intelligence-led patrols on targeted routes to take action against dangerous drivers and respond to community concerns. We also support a national calendar of road safety activity, deliver campaigns and work alongside road safety partners.

“We are committed to supporting the Scottish Government’s Road Safety Framework and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to improve road safety.”

‘One death is one too many’

The rising death toll has sparked concern amongst local representatives, who called on government officials to prioritise improvements to the A96.

Alexander Burnett, the MSP for Aberdeenshire West, said the figures were “harrowing” and “heart-breaking” for families who had lost loved ones.

He says the government’s focus should not be on their 20mph rollout but on dualling the Aberdeen to Inverness trunk road to ensure they deliver on their promises.

Pictures is Alexander Burnett, the MSP for Aberdeenshire West, on the A96.
Alexander Burnett, the MSP for Aberdeenshire West, said the figures were “harrowing” and “heartbreaking” for families who had lost loved ones. Image: Scottish Conservative North East Region.

He said: “One death is one too many and it’s clear Aberdeenshire’s roads are not fit for purpose.

“The Scottish Government must look at prioritising the north-east’s trunk road network rather than only caring about the Central Belt.

“Roads like the A96 should have been dualled by now but instead, the SNP Government is betraying our region by reneging on its promise which it made more than a decade ago.

“That will only increase the risk of further collisions on our main roads, which have been badly neglected while the budgets of councils are being cut year after year by SNP ministers.”

 

Conversation