Home Sport Football Highland League

Huntly go in search of Scottish Cup second round shock against Forfar

The Black and Golds face the League Two side at Christie Park

By Callum Law
Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Huntly manager Allan Hale. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Allan Hale has urged Huntly to show they have what it takes to claim a Scottish Cup scalp.

The Black and Golds, who are second in the Breedon Highland League, tackle Forfar Athletic (eighth in League Two) at Christie Park this afternoon.

Although wary of the opposition, Hale is hoping his charges can spring another surprise against a Scottish League side.

Down the years the Strathbogie outfit have done just that against the likes of Dumbarton, Stranraer, Queen of the South, Albion Rovers, Peterhead and East Stirlingshire.

Hale said: “It will be a really tough game. But we’ve done our homework and hopefully the players can put in a good level of performance.

“We know Forfar are a league above with really good players, including two Scotland under-19 internationals.

“But we know when we play well we’re a good team and we have the ability to cause teams problems.

“We’ve also got the ability to keep clean sheets, and for us it’s about concentrating on what we can do.

“We need to make sure we get the gameplan right, the players need to implement the instructions we give them, and if we get our best level of performance, we know we’re a capable side.

“Our home form has been strong (four wins and a draw in the league this season).

“Hopefully the players can continue that and take us into the next round.”

New addition to Huntly ranks

Huntly have also added to their squad by signing Aberdeen-based defender Ruari Fraser from Forres Mechanics on a deal until the summer of 2026.

But the 22-year-old won’t feature today because he is cup-tied.

Hale added: “Ruari has been on our radar for a while, he has a good background coming through Ross County’s academy.

“For his age, he’s amassed good experience in the Highland League.

“Any time he’s played against us, he’s been consistent and he’s stood out as a good communicator and organiser, which is something we were keen to add.

“His best years are still ahead of him, he was keen to come to the club and I think he’ll be a really good signing for us.

Ruari Fraser has joined Huntly from Forres Mechanics.

“If opportunities arise to bring in players that enhance our options and improve our squad, then we’ll look to do it.”

A further boost to the Black and Golds ahead of facing Forfar was striker Brodie Allen signing a contract extension until the summer of 2026.

The 26-year-old arrived at Christie Park from Lossiemouth in January 2022.

Hale said: “Brodie’s game has improved a lot. This season he’s averaging a goal every two games, which is good, and his overall performances have been good.

“He’s a workhorse for the team with his pace, strength and power.

“Brodie’s still to reach his prime, he’s got a great attitude and is always wanting to learn and improve.

“It’s boys like that you want to work with, and he’s shown with his contribution this season he can be an important player for us.”

Highland League sides in cup action

Elsewhere, Banks o’ Dee have a full squad available for the clash with Dumbarton – who are second in League Two – at The Rock.

Warren Cummings takes charge of Turriff United for the first time as they face Scottish Junior Cup holders Cumnock at Townhead Park.

Brora Rangers are without Joe Malin, Josh Meekings, Logan Ross and Adam Mackinnon for the clash with Stenhousemuir, of League Two, at Ochilview.

