Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview – newly-appointed bosses target first points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview – newly-appointed bosses target first points

The latest HLW preview show looks ahead to a Friday and Saturday fixture card where we'll be filming THREE matches for highlights.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

This week’s Highland League Weekly preview looks ahead to a weekend where we’ll be filming the best of the action at THREE matches.

We’ve got all the build-up to a Saturday where two newly-appointed bosses – Clachnacuddin’s Conor Gethins and Turriff United’s Warren Cummings – will attempt to pick up their first Breedon Highland League points, against Rothes and at Nairn County, respectively.

There are also quick previews of the rest of the weekend’s nine league matches, including the Friday night clash between Banks o’ Dee and Fraserburgh.

We’ll be at Clach, Nairn and Dee filming and will have highlights of all three for Monday’s main show.

The preview show also brings you the usual predictions and the chance to win HLW merchandise.

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of (L-R) Paul Young and Mark Gilmour. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'A great performance' - Paul Lawson's praise for Banks o' Dee's win against Fraserburgh
CR0032914 Picture from the Highland League game between Huntly and Turriff United Huntly's Andy Hunter and Turriff's Andrew Watt. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA Taken..............27/12/21
Turriff United's Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock. Image: Jasperimage.
Rothes' Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly's Andy Hunter celebrates a goal that was dissallowed. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash
CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of Dayshonne Golding with the ball. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee strike early to defeat Fraserburgh
CR0045028 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Glebe Park. Highland League Cup semi-final Brechin City v Fraserburgh. Second half action. Fraserburgh's manager Mark Cowie. Saturday 30th September 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie's Fraserburgh striving to hit standards against Banks o' Dee
4 February 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie Jack Murray clears a Brora attack CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run
5 October 2022. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County FC and Inverurie Locos FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jamie Michie celebrates equaliser
Inverurie Locos' Jamie Michie looks to earn his stripes under new management
14 October 2023. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Highland League Cup match between Brora Rangers FC and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Jordan Macrae celebrates CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Jordan MacRae keen to continue savouring Brora Rangers' Scottish Cup successes
Marc Lawrence pictured in action for Formartine United. Pictures courtesy of Ian Rennie/Formartine United FC, submitted on October 31 2023
Formartine United's Marc Lawrence looks forward to another Scottish Cup clash with Falkirk

Conversation