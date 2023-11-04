Highland League results as Rothes beat Clachnacuddin

Rothes made it back-to-back wins in the Breedon Highland League by beating Clachnacuddin 1-0 at Grant Street Park.

Ben Johnstone’s goal in first half stoppage time was the difference between the teams, although the Lilywhites passed up a number of good openings in Conor Gethins’ first home game as manager.

This was the Speysiders’ first outing defeating Strathspey Thistle 4-2 on October 11 and they got back in the winning habit.

Meanwhile, Clach remain without a league victory after 12 fixtures.

Early openings

The early stages were fiercely contested but short on chances. After quarter of an hour Clach’s Scott Morrison volleyed straight at goalkeeper Sean McCarthy from the edge of the box.

At the other end Charlie Macdonald connected with an Alan Pollock corner, but his effort was hacked off the line.

Midway through the first period the woodwork denied the Lilywhites. Fergus Adams’ pinpoint pullback found Troy Cooper and his strike from 15 yards rattled the face of the crossbar.

Back came the Speysiders with Gary Kerr glancing beyond the far post from another Pollock corner.

Just shy of the half hour mark Clach came close again with the lively Lewis Mackenzie bursting through before cutting inside onto his right foot and shooting low against the left post.

In first half stoppage time Rothes made the breakthrough. Callum Haspell broke forward on the right flank and won a free-kick. Liam McDade delivered and Ben Johnstone headed into the left corner.

Clach try to conjure comeback

Four minutes after the restart the home side passed up a great chance to restore parity.

Rorie MacLeod’s shot from 25 yards was spilled by McCarthy only for Cooper to send the rebound over the top from all of three yards.

On the hour mark Rothes had a good opportunity to double their lead with Greg Morrison’s neat through ball releasing sub Jake Thomson inside the area.

However, the Lilywhites’ trialist goalkeeper James Kendall – who replaced Dougie MacLennan at the interval – made a good block.

Then Clach had a spell in the ascendancy and took control of proceedings with Gethins introducing himself from the bench as well as Connor Bunce and Martin Callum.

In the 71st minute the player-manager could have equalised. Bunce was slipped through on the right side of the area with Haspell clearing his netbound shot off the line.

But Cooper collected the loose ball and teed up Gethins who could only blaze over the bar from eight yards.

Having withstood the pressure Rothes thought they had sealed victory six minutes from time when Macdonald headed home Pollock’s corner, but referee Joel Kennedy ruled that he had fouled Kendall.

Despite Clach’s best efforts in the closing stages the visitors held on.

Other Highland League results

In the top of the table clash at Christie Park Julian Wade’s first half goal earned league leaders Formartine United a 1-0 win against Huntly.

Brechin City defeated Deveronvale 4-0 at Princess Royal Park courtesy of an own goal, Grady McGrath’s brace and Euan Spark.

Brora Rangers withstood a fightback from Forres Mechanics to win 3-2 at Dudgeon Park. Adam Mackinnon, Jordan MacRae and Max Ewan had the Cattachs three ahead.

But Craig MacKenzie pulled one back for the Can-Cans before Millar Gamble was sent off for Brora and Taylor Thain notched a second for the visitors.

Nairn County made it five wins in a row with a 2-1 success against Turriff United at Station Park. Aaron Nicolson and Fraser Dingwall were on target for the Wee County with Ewan Clark netting for Turra.

Wick Academy struck late on to beat Inverurie Locos 2-1 at Harmsworth Park. Marc MacGregor gave the Scorries a first half lead, Thomas Reid levelled after the interval for the Railwaymen.

Locos striker Myles Gaffney then had a penalty saved by Graeme Williamson and Robert McLean popped up with a stoppage time winner for Wick.

Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth and Keith v Strathspey Thistle were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.