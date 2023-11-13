‘Getting another medal is tremendous’ – Nairn County legend Wayne Mackintosh reflects on memorable North of Scotland Cup triumph

Little more than a year ago, it looked like Wayne Mackintosh’s playing days were over – now the midfielder is cherishing another North of Scotland Cup triumph with Nairn County.

Mackintosh produced a typically tenacious display in Sunday’s remarkable 5-4 final victory against Ross County at Grant Street Park.

After leaving Rothes in summer 2022, the 36-year-old didn’t sign with anybody and began coaching Nairn’s Under-18s.

But, following a poor start to last season, he rejoined the Wee County first-team under former boss Ronnie Sharp in September 2022 and has remained to help Steven Mackay’s charges to silverware.

It’s the third time Mackintosh has won the North of Scotland Cup with Nairn, having featured as a sub in their successes in 2005-06 and 2008-09.

He missed the Station Park side’s 2012-13 triumph due to suspension and also missed Rothes’ 2021-22 victory due to injury.

Mackintosh said: “I was at Rothes and I tore my meniscus, and it was mutual really with myself and Ross Jack that I’d leave.

“I started coaching with Nairn’s Under-18s which I enjoyed and then had a knee operation.

“After that Nairn weren’t doing so well, so they asked the veteran if he could come back in and I agreed to come back.

“I always said I’d finish my career with Nairn.

“I don’t know how long I’ll keep going, but it’s great to get another medal.

“It means a lot, Nairn’s my hometown and getting another medal with the club is tremendous.

“It’s my third North of Scotland Cup medal with Nairn, but the first time I’ve actually started, which was good as well.”

Rollercoaster ride on the way to glory

The manner of Nairn’s victory against the Premiership Staggies perhaps made it even more special.

The Breedon Highland League side trailed 2-0 before Aaron Nicolson’s hat-trick put them in front, only for Ross County to equalise in stoppage time.

But strikes in extra-time from Ben Kelly and Sam Gordon won it for Nairn.

Mackintosh, who also won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup with Nairn in 2011, as well as the League Cup, Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup and Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Formartine, added: “We were the underdogs going into it.

“But the belief and mentality we had to win it after being 2-0 down after 20 minutes shows the character we’ve got in that dressing room.

“We’ve got a couple of experienced heads, but the majority are young boys and, as a local lad, it means so much to me.

“Aaron got a hat-trick, Ben scored a wonder-goal and Sam got the winner – they made an old man very happy!

“I thought on Sunday it might be my last opportunity to get a medal and I’m delighted we managed it.

“I had my wife Lauren, my stepson Aaron and daughter Emme at the game as well, which makes it even more special.”