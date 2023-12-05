Wick’s David Allan nears return after 18 months sidelined; Michael McKenzie looks to deliver for Strathspey

Wick Academy attacker David Allan is closing in on a return following 18 months out injured.

The 34-year-old, who has been a talismanic figure during his 15 years with the Scorries, ruptured his patellar tendon in April 2022.

Academy player-manager Gary Manson revealed Allan isn’t far away from being back in action.

Manson said: “He’s getting close to a return and is taking part in full training now.

“We’re not putting a timescale on things or pushing him in any way because he’s been out for a long time.

“However, he’s improving and getting closer all the time.

“It was a really bad injury and the nature of it means it will take time to bed him back in, but hopefully that will happen in the not too distant future.

Wednesday evening's game at home to @WickAcademyFC has been postponed due to a frozen Seafield Park pitch #STRATHYJAGS pic.twitter.com/dRJNMa8m9u — Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) December 5, 2023

“David’s shown a great desire and work ethic to come back because it’s not easy with the things you have to do.

“But he’s kept going and it would be good to see him back on the pitch, we’re not counting our chickens yet, but he’s getting closer.

“It would be a welcome sight for everyone connected with Wick Academy to see David back on the pitch.”

Wick’s game against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Wednesday night has been postponed due to snow.

McKenzie’s goal target for Thistle

Meanwhile, Grantown Jags striker Michael McKenzie hopes he can deliver the goals to fire them off the bottom of the table.

McKenzie joined Strathspey at the tail-end of last season from North Caledonian League side Alness United and is their top scorer this term with six goals.

The 28-year-old added: “I’d like to think I can get up towards double figures.

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Highland League, it’s a big commitment and is more difficult than the North Caledonian League.

“I feel like I’ve adjusted quite well, some games I feel I’ve played well and others I feel I’ve been poor, but that’s the way it goes.

“Ultimately results mean more than me scoring goals, but hopefully I can score goals and the team can get results that would be ideal.”