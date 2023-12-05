Wick’s David Allan nears return after 18 months sidelined; Michael McKenzie looks to deliver for Strathspey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Wick’s David Allan nears return after 18 months sidelined; Michael McKenzie looks to deliver for Strathspey

Scorries attacker Allan is back in full training.

By Callum Law
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out

Wick Academy attacker David Allan is closing in on a return following 18 months out injured.

The 34-year-old, who has been a talismanic figure during his 15 years with the Scorries, ruptured his patellar tendon in April 2022.

Academy player-manager Gary Manson revealed Allan isn’t far away from being back in action.

Manson said: “He’s getting close to a return and is taking part in full training now.

“We’re not putting a timescale on things or pushing him in any way because he’s been out for a long time.

“However, he’s improving and getting closer all the time.

“It was a really bad injury and the nature of it means it will take time to bed him back in, but hopefully that will happen in the not too distant future.

“David’s shown a great desire and work ethic to come back because it’s not easy with the things you have to do.

“But he’s kept going and it would be good to see him back on the pitch, we’re not counting our chickens yet, but he’s getting closer.

“It would be a welcome sight for everyone connected with Wick Academy to see David back on the pitch.”

Wick’s game against Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park on Wednesday night has been postponed due to snow.

McKenzie’s goal target for Thistle

Meanwhile, Grantown Jags striker Michael McKenzie hopes he can deliver the goals to fire them off the bottom of the table.

McKenzie joined Strathspey at the tail-end of last season from North Caledonian League side Alness United and is their top scorer this term with six goals.

The 28-year-old added: “I’d like to think I can get up towards double figures.

Strathspey striker Michael McKenzie, right

“I’ve really enjoyed playing in the Highland League, it’s a big commitment and is more difficult than the North Caledonian League.

“I feel like I’ve adjusted quite well, some games I feel I’ve played well and others I feel I’ve been poor, but that’s the way it goes.

“Ultimately results mean more than me scoring goals, but hopefully I can score goals and the team can get results that would be ideal.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o’ Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights

More from Highland League

Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Rookie boss Colin Charlesworth looks to learn from bosses he played under after taking…
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time - with Aberdeen…
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale's…
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o' Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Banks o' Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to…
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Wick's David Allan, left, is on the comeback trail after 18 months out
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup