Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee ready for a step into the unknown in the Aberdeenshire Shield final

Highland League leaders playing a guess game as they face Scott Anderson's young Dons at Balmoral Stadium tonight.

By Paul Third
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson believes preparing to face Aberdeen in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield field tonight is a near impossible task.

Lawson and fellow co-boss Josh Winton know all about the qualities of the Dons squad but it is a guessing game in trying to anticipate who will line-up against their side at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium tonight.

Lawson said: “It’s a game we’re looking forward to but a strange one as we won’t know what we’re up against until before the game.

“They have a big pool to choose from and we know they have tough games this week. We know them as individuals but it’s hard to plan for what team you are going to face.

“Aberdeen have beaten Buckie and Fraserburgh who have been top teams in recent times at out level while Turriff are going well this year.

“They had a lot of fringe players against Fraserburgh but fielded a younger side at Turriff and against Buckie in the semi-final, but they’ve won all three games so it speaks volumes about the quality overall.”

‘Facing academy sides is always difficult’

Lawson has faced the Dons and other Scottish Premiership academy sides in the SPFL Trust Trophy during his time with Formartine United.

History has taught him while Dee will have experience the threat of Scott Anderson’s side is significant.

He said: “It’s always different facing a full-time academy side. I know from my time with Formartine in the Challenge Cup how tough these games are.

“We faced under-21 teams from Livingston, Hearts and Aberdeen and they were all good games.

“It’s great for the Aberdeen young lads to get competitive football against men.

“But there’s a lot of clubs who have guys who have come through the ranks at senior clubs like Aberdeen before going on to play at Highland League level.

“We’ve got a young squad ourselves but we’ve got a few years of competitive action and experience.

“But Aberdeen will have very good fitness levels and sharpness, and the pitch will probably suit them.

Dee enjoyed a free weekend to prepare for the final

Lachie Macleod and his Dee team-mates enjoyed a weekend off.

Dee are well rested for the final after their weekend trip to Wick Academy was postponed.

Lawson would have liked for the squad to get some game time ahead of the final but believes the free weekend may be a blessing in disguise.

He said: “We were looking at the end of November and thinking ‘we’ve got seven games in December’ and now we’re halfway through it and we’ve only played once.

“It’s a double-edged sword. You want to play games but at the same time we have one or two players who have been carrying knocks and have had an extra few days’ rest.

“We wanted the game on Saturday to go ahead but in the end maybe it wasn’t the worst thing in the world with a final coming up and hopefully we’re close to full strength.

“You can say what you like about 4G surfaces but no matter what the rainfall is we can still get our games on which is a good thing.

“It bodes well for the final too as the weather hasn’t been great the last few days.”

Dee aiming to regain the trophy they last won in 2021

The Dons have never won the Shield while tonight will be Dee’s fifth final appearance in the last seven finals.

Confidence is high among the Spain Park outfit, who beat Huntly to reach the final, as they bid to regain the trophy they won two years ago.

Lawson said: “It’s credit to the players and staff before my time essentially but this is one we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve had tough ties to get here so it’s certainly merited.

“Aberdeen will enjoy knocking the ball about and we have to unsettle them. We’ve got good players ourselves and feel we can go and impose ourselves as well.

“We’re on a decent run and have had some good results.

“The early inconsistencies in the season meant there were a few draws in there but we’ve put a run together and we’re hoping the games which have been called off don’t upset our momentum.

“But a final is an occasion to enjoy and we’re up for it. The boys have had a few finals in the last few seasons and we’ll give it everything.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – All FIFTEEN goals from Formartine United v Brechin City and Huntly v Rothes

