Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly highlights – Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and Nairn County v Banks o’ Dee

Our panel also discuss the rest of Saturday's results in our final regular Monday night review show of 2023.

By Ryan Cryle

This week’s Highland League Weekly – with highlights of Forres Mechanics v Lossiemouth and a barnstormer between Nairn County and Banks o’ Dee – is available to watch now.

On Saturday, our cameras were at Mosset Park and Station Park for Breedon Highland League clashes.

As well as the best of the action from those two fixtures, our panel also discuss the rest of Saturday’s results in our final regular Monday night review show of 2023.

Meanwhile, Gary McGowan – a striker of many SHFL clubs – is in the Fantasy Fives hotseat. But who did he pick?

Highland League Weekly in association with Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin

Our show is supported by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

If you’re looking for a new or used car, or already own a Toyota, they’re there to help you.

Find them at 3 Chanonry Road South, Elgin, IV30 6NG, or call 01343 548841.

You can find Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin online at: www.toyota.co.uk/dealers/alexanderwallace

Highland League Weekly is sponsored by Alexander Wallace Toyota, Elgin.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our weekly preview show is also back for the new campaign. Going live on Thursdays this season (rather than Fridays), it’s a short, sharp look ahead to the weekend fixture card.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scott Barbour scores historic 238th goal for Fraserburgh in win v Inverurie; Buckie and…
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County strike late to draw 3-3 with Banks o' Dee in thriller; Clach…
Lossiemouth's Ryan Stuart shoots against Forres Mechanics. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Mechanics pay for profligacy in 1-1 draw with Lossiemouth; Brora beat Rothes; Wick…
Banks o' Dee won the Aberdeenshire Shield after beating Aberdeen FC 2-0.
Highland League leaders Banks o' Dee not getting ahead of themselves after winning silverware,…
Forres Mechanics manager Steven MacDonald.
Forres Mechanics and Lossiemouth fired up ahead of Moray derby in Highland League
All of the build-up to this weekend's Breedon Highland League matches with the Highland League Weekly preview show.
Watch our FREE Highland League Weekly preview: The key info on all nine of…
The Highland League Weekly EXTRA cameras were at the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Aberdeen FC and Banks o' Dee.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Aberdeen FC v Banks o' Dee…
Banks o' Dee celebrate with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Paul Lawson delighted as Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen to win Aberdeenshire Shield
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton with the Aberdeenshire Shield. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Highland League side Banks o' Dee beat Aberdeen youngsters 2-0 to win Aberdeenshire Shield
Peterhead goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi plays a pass in a match against Spartans at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead goalkeeper joins Inverurie Locos on loan

Conversation