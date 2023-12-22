Highland League: Brora Rangers v Brechin City postponed

The Breedon Highland League match between Brora Rangers and league leaders Brechin City has been called off.

The game was postponed following a pitch inspection at Dudgeon Park on Friday afternoon.

A short statement from Brora read: “After a 4pm inspection today the match against Brechin City at home tomorrow has sadly falled foul of the weather.

“The forecast also has significant rain to fall before kick off which was taken into account.”