Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move

Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid is set to return to the Breedon Highland League on loan, the Press and Journal understands.

The 19-year-old was recalled by the Dons from a stint at League Two side Peterhead yesterday and is believed to be interesting a number of Highland League sides.

Formartine United, his former club Turriff United and Inverurie Locos are among the clubs thought to be battling to secure Reid’s services.

League Two Elgin City, who had the teenager on loan for the second half of last season, are also thought to be interested.

But the P&J understands he is set for a return to the Highland League, with some sources indicating Formartine are leading the race for his signature.

Reid joined Aberdeen last January after impressing with Turriff. He was then loaned to Elgin, before joining Peterhead in June.

However, regular game time was hard to come by with the Blue Toon, with only three of his 21 appearances being starts.