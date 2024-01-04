Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid set for Highland League loan move

Reid has been recalled by the Dons from a stint with Peterhead.

By Callum Law
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan

Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid is set to return to the Breedon Highland League on loan, the Press and Journal understands.

The 19-year-old was recalled by the Dons from a stint at League Two side Peterhead yesterday and is believed to be interesting a number of Highland League sides.

Formartine United, his former club Turriff United and Inverurie Locos are among the clubs thought to be battling to secure Reid’s services.

League Two Elgin City, who had the teenager on loan for the second half of last season, are also thought to be interested.

But the P&J understands he is set for a return to the Highland League, with some sources indicating Formartine are leading the race for his signature.

Reid joined Aberdeen last January after impressing with Turriff. He was then loaned to Elgin, before joining Peterhead in June.

However, regular game time was hard to come by with the Blue Toon, with only three of his 21 appearances being starts.

More from Highland League

Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Highland League: Buckie 'unbelievable' in Forres rout; Fraserburgh hailed for first half showing v…
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Highland League: Nairn's good run continues; Clach thrash Wick
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Formartine United v Inverurie Locos and…
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Highland League results round-up: Buckie and Clach both score eight in big wins
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Frustration as Formartine United v Inverurie Locos abandoned due to floodlight failure
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup 2023-24 draw revealed
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Formartine United's Aidan Combe pleased to be over debilitating injury ahead of facing Inverurie…
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Highland League: Banks o' Dee and Brechin City ready for summit special
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Deveronvale and Turriff United suffer damage following Storm Gerrit
Aaron Reid, pictured in action for Peterhead, is set for a return to the Highland League on loan
Jamie Michie eager to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit

Conversation