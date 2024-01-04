Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form

Straight-talking Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie admits his recent form had been “very inconsistent”.

Which is why the midfielder was delighted to deliver a top-level performance in leading the Dons to a 3-0 win against Ross County.

The 32-year-old also revealed his frustration at being denied a wonder-goal against the Staggies by an offside call.

Club captain Shinnie reckons victory in Dingwall delivered an immediate response to a damaging 3-0 loss inflicted by St Mirren just four days earlier.

Despite the defeat of Ross County, the Dons entered the current Premiership winter break languishing in the bottom six.

Shinnie is frustrated the top-flight shut-down has denied the Reds the opportunity to build momentum.

However, he insists Aberdeen will return refreshed and ready to charge up the Premiership table after the break.

Shinnie said: “I felt like I played a bit better as my form has been very inconsistent recently.

“I was just delighted to put in a good performance.

“It was a tough one against St Mirren as we weren’t at the races and weren’t good enough.

“We knew that and it was about trying to make amends.

“The Ross County game was very important to us to try to turn that around.

“The boys were excellent, and from the first whistle to the last were very, very good.

“We were well deserving of the win.”

Switching to 4-2-3-1 and back-four

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made a tactical change to the starting line-up for the clash against Ross County.

Robson ditched his preferred three-at-the-back in favour of a four-man rearguard, moving from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1.

Aberdeen secured a first league clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on October 8.

The win over Ross County was only the Dons’ fourth Premiership shut-out in 18 league matches this season.

Shinnie said: “It felt like we had better control of the game.

“And we got our forward players in dangerous areas, which we had maybe not done so much in recent games.

“A clean sheet is massive for us, and we scored three goals, so it was a good game all round.”

Rest, reset and recharge for Dons

Aberdeen, languishing eighth in the Premiership, are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away to League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

The winter shut-down is a double-edged sword for Shinnie.

While he is frustrated at being denied the opportunity to build momentum after the Ross County win, he is also thankful for a break.

The first half of the campaign was hectic as the Dons had to balance European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Shinnie said: “It’s just a pity we haven’t got a game to build on it now.

“However, we will get a well-needed rest so we can reset and recharge to get ready to go again after the break.

“The legs need a little bit of rest and we can also enjoy a bit of family time.

“We need to get ready for a big second half of the season.”

Shinnie praises ‘amazing’ support

Aberdeen were booed off the Pittodrie pitch following the dismal defeat to St Mirren.

The Dons turned those jeers into cheers in Dingwall in front of a near-2,200-strong travelling support.

The Red Army also sang “Graeme Shinnie, he’s one of our own” in recognition of the Aberdonian’s performance.

Shinnie said: “The support were amazing right from the start.

“Throughout the game they backed the team magnificently.

“It is a strange game football because we have won our last three out of four, which is not bad.

“Obviously the St Mirren game was a massive kick in the teeth with the way the game went and how we performed on that day.”

Shinnie on being denied wonder-goal at Ross County

Scotland cap Shinnie thought he had scored a wonder-goal against Ross County.

The midfielder rounded two defenders in the box before firing into goal under pressure.

His celebrations were cut short when the goal was disallowed – as Leighton Clarkson had been in an offside position.

“The referee robbed me of my dream,” laughed Shinnie.

“When am I ever going to do that again?

“At the time I couldn’t understand because there was no-one in front of me.

“I thought: ‘Was there someone in front of the goalie when I shot?

“When I saw the flag up I was surprised.

“Then obviously Clarkie was offside, but it was a long time before (the goal).

“I said to the ref: ‘You could have just blown it and put me out of my misery, and not have me score that kind of goal then chalk it off!”