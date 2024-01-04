Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie admits to suffering inconsistent form

Dons skipper Shinnie also expressed his disappointment at being denied a dream goal by an offside call in the 3-0 win over Ross County.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath (right) celebrates with team mate Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 1-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Straight-talking Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie admits his recent form had been “very inconsistent”.

Which is why the midfielder was delighted to deliver a top-level performance in leading the Dons to a 3-0 win against Ross County.

The 32-year-old also revealed his frustration at being denied a wonder-goal against the Staggies by an offside call.

Club captain Shinnie reckons victory in Dingwall delivered an immediate response to a damaging 3-0 loss inflicted by St Mirren just four days earlier.

Despite the defeat of Ross County, the Dons entered the current Premiership winter break languishing in the bottom six.

Shinnie is frustrated the top-flight shut-down has denied the Reds the opportunity to build momentum.

However, he insists Aberdeen will return refreshed and ready to charge up the Premiership table after the break.

Shinnie said: “I felt like I played a bit better as my form has been very inconsistent recently.

“I was just delighted to put in a good performance.

Graeme Shinnieof Aberdeen in action against Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was a tough one against St Mirren as we weren’t at the races and weren’t good enough.

“We knew that and it was about trying to make amends.

“The Ross County game was very important to us to try to turn that around.

“The boys were excellent, and from the first whistle to the last were very, very good.

“We were well deserving of the win.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson congratulates Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock.

Switching to 4-2-3-1 and back-four

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson made a tactical change to the starting line-up for the clash against Ross County.

Robson ditched his preferred three-at-the-back in favour of a four-man rearguard, moving from 3-5-2 to 4-2-3-1.

Aberdeen secured a first league clean sheet since a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone on October 8.

The win over Ross County was only the Dons’ fourth Premiership shut-out in 18 league matches this season.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie jumps to head the ball in the 3-0 defeat of Ross County in Dingwall. Image: Shutterstock
Shinnie said: “It felt like we had better control of the game.

“And we got our forward players in dangerous areas, which we had maybe not done so much in recent games.

“A clean sheet is massive for us, and we scored three goals, so it was a good game all round.”

Aberdeen’s Jamie McGrath (L) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with teammate Graeme Shinnie during the Premiership match with Ross County. Image: SNS.

Rest, reset and recharge for Dons

Aberdeen, languishing eighth in the Premiership, are not in action again until a Scottish Cup tie away to League Two Clyde on Friday, January 19.

The winter shut-down is a double-edged sword for Shinnie.

While he is frustrated at being denied the opportunity to build momentum after the Ross County win, he is also thankful for a break.

The first half of the campaign was hectic as the Dons had to balance European group stage action with domestic commitments.

Bojan Miovski of Aberdeen scores to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock.

Shinnie said: “It’s just a pity we haven’t got a game to build on it now.

“However, we will get a well-needed rest so we can reset and recharge to get ready to go again after the break.

“The legs need a little bit of rest and we can also enjoy a bit of family time.

“We need to get ready for a big second half of the season.”

Jamie McGrath scores against Ross County. Image: SNS.

Shinnie praises ‘amazing’ support

Aberdeen were booed off the Pittodrie pitch following the dismal defeat to St Mirren.

The Dons turned those jeers into cheers in Dingwall in front of a near-2,200-strong travelling support.

The Red Army also sang “Graeme Shinnie, he’s one of our own” in recognition of the Aberdonian’s performance.

Shinnie said: “The support were amazing right from the start.

“Throughout the game they backed the team magnificently.

“It is a strange game football because we have won our last three out of four, which is not bad.

“Obviously the St Mirren game was a massive kick in the teeth with the way the game went and how we performed on that day.”

Shinnie on being denied wonder-goal at Ross County

Scotland cap Shinnie thought he had scored a wonder-goal against Ross County.

The midfielder rounded two defenders in the box before firing into goal under pressure.

His celebrations were cut short when the goal was disallowed – as Leighton Clarkson had been in an offside position.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie looks on as the assistant referee rules his goal out for offside against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“The referee robbed me of my dream,” laughed Shinnie.

“When am I ever going to do that again?

“At the time I couldn’t understand because there was no-one in front of me.

“I thought: ‘Was there someone in front of the goalie when I shot?

“When I saw the flag up I was surprised.

“Then obviously Clarkie was offside, but it was a long time before (the goal).

“I said to the ref: ‘You could have just blown it and put me out of my misery, and not have me score that kind of goal then chalk it off!”

Conversation