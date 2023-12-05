Rookie boss Colin Charlesworth looks to learn from bosses he played under after taking charge of Huntly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rookie boss Colin Charlesworth looks to learn from bosses he played under after taking charge of Huntly

The 32-year-old has been named as Black and Golds manager following Allan Hale's departure.

By Callum Law
Scottish Cup first round replay Deveronvale v Spartans' Deveronvale's Colin Charlesworth and Spartans Gregor Woods. CR0014771 . Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 30/9/19
Scottish Cup first round replay Deveronvale v Spartans' Deveronvale's Colin Charlesworth and Spartans Gregor Woods. CR0014771 . Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 30/9/19

Colin Charlesworth plans to draw on experiences from every manager he played under – including his dad Charlie – after becoming Huntly’s new boss.

Charlesworth has been appointed at Christie Park until the end of the season following the departure of Allan Hale and Stefan Laird.

The 32-year-old is the second generation of his family to take charge of the Black and Golds, with father Charlie having held the role from November 2017 until July 2018, as well as managing Lossiemouth, Deveronvale and Elgin City.

Colin – who also played for Lossiemouth, Deveronvale and Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League before joining Huntly in the summer of 2021 – said: “I’ve always picked up things from my dad.

“When he was Lossiemouth and Deveronvale manager, I saw what it takes to be a manager and what he did.

Colin Charlesworth’s dad, Charlie, has also been Huntly manager.

“So I’ve learned quite a bit from him – but I’ve also tried to take bits from every manager I’ve played under.

“I’ve played for various managers with different styles and ideas, from my dad to Scott Buchan, Neil Cooper, Steve Dolan and Allan Hale.

“I’ve played for a lot of good managers in the Highland League, and I’m hoping I can take the best bits from all of them and put my own stamp on it.”

Charlesworth won’t get to make his managerial debut on Wednesday night with Huntly’s clash against Forres Mechanics postponed due to the Mosset Park pitch being frozen.

New gaffer doesn’t want teams to enjoy facing Huntly

Looking ahead, Charlesworth hopes to keep the Black and Golds – who are sixth in the league – on an upward trajectory.

He added: “I want to continue the work Allan has done.

“You’ve seen Huntly go from a team in the bottom half to now being a team that’s more competitive, with teams not enjoying coming to Christie Park.

“People have a different mindset when they play against Huntly now – and I want that to continue to be the case.

“I don’t want other teams to enjoy coming to Christie Park to play against this Huntly team. I want to continue to help the club progress.”

Charlesworth says time on the sidelines due to a cruciate ligament injury to knee sustained before he joined Huntly made him want to become a coach or manager.

“The injury probably changed things for me,” he said.

“When you’ve been involved in football, you want to stay in the game because you know at some stage you’ll have to retire from playing.

“Even though I followed the rehab to the tee to come back, the injury meant I lost what I was probably known for in terms of being a quick, direct winger.

“So, with that happening. the natural progression was to go into coaching. And when Allan offered me the opportunity to coach, it was a no-brainer for me to throw myself into that.”

More from Highland League

Wick's Davie Allan weaves past the Turriff defence
Wick's David Allan nears return after 18 months sidelined; Michael McKenzie looks to deliver…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 24.09.2022 URN: CR0038229 SPFL Cinch Trust Trophy 2022-2023 3rd Round Buckie Thistle FC 1 Vs Linfield FC 2 Picture:First goal of the game in the second half by 20 Buckie Marcus Goodall Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Confirmation of Celtic v Buckie Thistle TV coverage and kick-off time - with Aberdeen…
A snow-covered Seafield Park. Image: Strathspey Thistle FC
Strathspey Thistle v Wick Academy and Forres Mechanics v Huntly postponed
Scottish Cup first round replay Deveronvale v Spartans' Deveronvale's Colin Charlesworth and Spartans Gregor Woods. CR0014771 . Pic by Chris Sumner Taken 30/9/19
New Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth gets backing of chairman Gordon Carter following Allan Hale's…
Allan Hale has left his role as Huntly manager. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly manager Allan Hale resigns after three-and-a-half years
Featured image for Highland League Weekly on Monday December 4 2023. The main game was Banks o' Dee v Strathspey Thistle, image created by Design on December 4 2023.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Banks o' Dee v Strathspey Thistle highlights
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 25.05.2022 URN:CR0035404 Stock images to support video feature on new Highland League secretary John Campbell Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Frost frustration as Highland League Cup final postponed
CR0046011, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o Dee v Strathspey Thistle. Picture of Michael Philipson scoring a pen to make it 3-1. Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee beat Strathspey to top the Highland League in only game to…
Borough Briggs - home of Elgin City. Image: SNS.
Ross County, Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Elgin City games called off; Highland League Cup…
Graphic ahead of the 2023-24 GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh on Sunday December 3 2023 at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Pictured left is Fraserburgh's Bryan Hay, with Brora's Dale Gillespie, right, and the Highland League Cup trophy in the middle. Image created on Friday December 1 2023
Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh stalwarts look to lift Highland League Cup

Conversation