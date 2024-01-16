The history behind Buckie Thistle’s previous games against Celtic ahead of first competitive meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

The history behind Buckie Thistle’s previous games against Celtic ahead of first competitive meeting

The Jags tackle the Hoops in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle historian Easton Thain with the programme from their 1989 meeting with Celtic.
Buckie Thistle historian Easton Thain with the programme from their 1989 meeting with Celtic.

This weekend’s Scottish Cup encounter may be the first competitive clash between Buckie Thistle and Celtic – but the history of matches between the clubs stretches back more than 100 years.

Jags committee member, historian and programme editor Easton Thain said: “We first played Celtic in April 1913.

“They played Rangers in a cup game the day before and came up and played Buckie the next day.

“Somebody from Celtic told me we met again in 1921 and Celtic won 4-1, but I’ve yet to uncover any details of that game.

“At Victoria Park in April 1949 a Buckie Thistle and Keith select played Celtic.

“Celtic came north for a tour and they played a Peterhead and Fraserburgh select and then played a Buckie and Keith select.

“Playing for Celtic that day was future Scotland manager Tommy Docherty, and Celtic won 3-1.

The Press and Journal report following Buckie Thistle’s game against Celtic in July 1989.

“The clubs met again on March 29 1981 for the ‘Save our Spires’ campaign for the St Peter’s Church in Buckie. That game was to raise money to save the church.

“It was mainly a Celtic second XI, but they did include Peter Latchford, a 16-year-old Paul McStay, David Moyes and the late Johnny Doyle.

“That was 3-2 to Celtic, and then the last meeting was on July 30 1989 for Buckie’s centenary.

“That was a full strength Celtic team – it was a first game on Scottish soil for Jacki Dziekanowski.

“Celtic won 3-0, with Tommy Burns scoring two and Andy Walker getting the other.

“But Buckie goalkeeper Alec Innes saved a penalty from Tommy Burns and pulled off a string of other saves.”

Hoops myth

It has been suggested that Buckie started playing in green and white hoops having received a donation of strips from Celtic.

But Thain, 58, added: “That’s an urban myth.

“There was a team called Buckie Wednesday who played in hoops and we absorbed them in 1908 – how Buckie Wednesday got the hooped strips… we don’t know.”

Another connection between Buckie and Celtic is the late Malcolm Slater, who was signed by the Hoops from the Breedon Highland League side in 1958 and played alongside the likes of Billy McNeill.

Slater died in 2021, and Thain said: “Unfortunately when he was at Celtic Malcolm lost both his brothers in a tragedy and came back up north.

“He later ended up going down to England and playing for Leyton Orient and Southend United.”

The Press and Journal match report from Buckie Thistle’s Scottish Cup tie against Falkirk in 1958.

This weekend’s tie will be the second time Buckie have faced the Scottish Cup holders.

The first was a controversial 2-1 defeat to Falkirk at Victoria Park on March 1 1958.

“It was 1-1 with nine minutes to go, and Buckie’s Martin Buchan took the ball with his back to goal, turned and scored,” Thain said.

“The referee disallowed it and he never explained why.

“Just after, Falkirk went up the pitch and scored.”

