Banks o’ Dee defeat Inverurie Locos in only Highland League game to beat the weather

Goals from Hamish MacLeod, Max Alexander and Chris Antoniazzi gave the Aberdeen side victory against the Railwaymen.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee v Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park oInverurie goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi is challenged by Lachie MacLeod of Banks o' Dee. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Banks o’ Dee beat Inverurie Locos 3-0 to move within a point of Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City.

The encounter at Spain Park was the only fixture from the eight-game card to survive the wintry weather, with Dee clearing snow from artificial surface in the morning.

Hamish MacLeod gave the Aberdeen side an early lead and although the Railwaymen competed well, Max Alexander and Chris Antoniazzi’s late goals ensured the home side claimed the points.

With table toppers Brechin City not in action second-placed Dee are now a point behind them, but the Hedgemen do have two games in hand. Locos remain in 11th spot.

Early opener

Inverurie started brightly with Jay Halliday striking wide from the edge of the box, but it was Dee who took the lead in the seventh minute.

Garry Wood won two aerial challenges which released Lachie MacLeod at the edge of the Railwaymen box.

With the visitors caught short Lachie MacLeod hooked the ball to the left of the area for his brother Hamish to control and finish.

Just after the quarter hour mark a last-ditch challenge by Liam Morrison prevented Hamish MacLeod from netting his second having again linked up with his sibling.

Hamish MacLeod, right, scores for Banks o’ Dee against Inverurie Locos.

Chances were hard to come by with both sides battling hard, although Inverurie’s Myles Gaffney did well to find some space after controlling Liam Morrison’s pass, but Daniel Hoban saved the shot from 15 yards.

Five minutes before the break Locos custodian Blessing Oluyemi flew to his left to turn away Michael Philipson’s free-kick from 25 yards.

Seconds later Lachie MacLeod raced through on goal after an Inverurie mistake, but his shot was tame and blocked by Oluyemi.

Chances at either end

The second period started in lively fashion. For Locos Nathan Meres did well to tee up at Gaffney at the edge of the area and Hoban repelled his powerful drive.

At the other end Dee sub Antoniazzi whistled a shot from the edge of the area narrowly off target.

Back came Inverurie in the 58th minute with Meres embarking on a 50-yard burst up the pitch before stinging Hoban’s palms with an angled strike.

Four minutes later Gaffney beat Darryn Kelly and Hoban to the ball and found Meres, but Dee defender Ramsay Davidson did well to get back and block the net-bound shot.

Hamish MacLeod, left, and Alisdair Stark of Banks o’ Dee battle with Inverurie’s Cole Anderson, centre.

On 64 minutes home captain Kane Winton had a looping header held by Oluyemi as Dee looked for a second goal.

Meres looked Inverurie’s best chance of an equaliser and he had an effort deflected wide and saw Hoban smother another attempt at close quarters.

But Banks o’ Dee sealed their victory in the 84th minute. A mistake by Oluyemi allowed him to be dispossessed by sub Alexander who then slotted into the unguarded net.

In the dying embers Meres’ volley and Callum Duncan’s deflected strike from long range went just over as Locos remained goalless.

Dee weren’t done though and added their third in the fifth minute of injury time.

Inverurie were caught trying to play out from the back and Mark Gilmour found Antionazzi inside the box and he picked out the bottom left corner.

Other games

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin v Forres Mechanics, Deveronvale v Formartine United, Keith v Huntly, Nairn County v Lossiemouth, Rothes v Strathspey Thistle, Turriff United v Fraserburgh and Wick Academy v Brechin were postponed due to snow.

