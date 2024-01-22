Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe hopes he proved his worth against Celtic after injury absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe hopes he proved his worth against Celtic after injury absence

The Scottish Cup tie at Parkhead was the defender's first start after a quad issue.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Joe McCabe, left, plays the ball away from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Buckie Thistle's Joe McCabe, left, plays the ball away from Celtic's Paulo Bernardo. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe hopes his display against Celtic repaid the faith of manager Graeme Stewart.

The right-back was an impressive performer in the Jags’ 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round loss to the Hoops on Sunday.

It was McCabe’s first start after a spell on the sidelines due to injury and the 27-year-old was concerned he wouldn’t feature against the Premiership champions and cup holders.

He said: “I’ve been out for eight weeks after pulling my quad, that was my first 90 minutes.

“When you’re out injured you’re always worried you won’t get back in the team with the standard of boys we’ve got.

“That’s the nature of it, I’ve been with Buckie a few seasons and I’d like to think I’ve solidified that position (right-back).

“The manager showed confidence in me putting me in and hopefully I repaid him for that.”

Palma poser

McCabe was given the difficult task of trying to shackle Celtic’s lively winger Luis Palma, but stuck to the job manfully against the Honduran, who cost the Hoops around £3.5million.

When asked about facing Palma, McCabe added: “It was easy! No being serious, it was all right.

“I don’t watch too much Scottish football so I probably don’t know what to expect or don’t get so caught up in who I’m up against.

“That maybe helps me, but over the first couple of yards he’s so sharp.

Luis Palma of Celtic, second from right, battles with Buckie’s Jack MacIver.

“I haven’t faced anyone that would be close to him before.

“Jack MacIver did a great job getting back and doubling up, I felt I did as well with him as I could.

“It was a good experience to play against him, what a player.

“After the game he gave me his shirt and we were all in their dressing room and all their boys were great signing stuff for us.”

Trophy target

McCabe hopes the experience and memories taken from their trip to Parkhead can help Buckie push on.

The Jags were backed by around 2500 supporters and McCabe wants to deliver silverware for them.

In the last two seasons Thistle have finished second in the Breedon Highland League, while they have also been beaten in three cup finals in recent years.

This term Buckie are six points behind leaders Brechin, but have three games in hand, and are also still in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Buckie’s large travelling support watch on at Parkhead.

McCabe said: “I think we can take a lot from the Celtic game and I hope we learn from it because it was a really good experience.

“When you have a game like this you see all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes with the committee and the fans.

“For the fans to fill the section of the stadium they did was crazy.

“I hope it helps the club kick on with more people coming to games and we want to reward them.

“We’ve been saying it for a few years, but we need to win something, that’s the thing this season.

“We’ve got a chance to win the league and we’re still in a cup.”

