Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe hopes he proved his worth against Celtic after injury absence

Buckie Thistle’s Joe McCabe hopes his display against Celtic repaid the faith of manager Graeme Stewart.

The right-back was an impressive performer in the Jags’ 5-0 Scottish Cup fourth round loss to the Hoops on Sunday.

It was McCabe’s first start after a spell on the sidelines due to injury and the 27-year-old was concerned he wouldn’t feature against the Premiership champions and cup holders.

He said: “I’ve been out for eight weeks after pulling my quad, that was my first 90 minutes.

“When you’re out injured you’re always worried you won’t get back in the team with the standard of boys we’ve got.

“That’s the nature of it, I’ve been with Buckie a few seasons and I’d like to think I’ve solidified that position (right-back).

“The manager showed confidence in me putting me in and hopefully I repaid him for that.”

Palma poser

McCabe was given the difficult task of trying to shackle Celtic’s lively winger Luis Palma, but stuck to the job manfully against the Honduran, who cost the Hoops around £3.5million.

When asked about facing Palma, McCabe added: “It was easy! No being serious, it was all right.

“I don’t watch too much Scottish football so I probably don’t know what to expect or don’t get so caught up in who I’m up against.

“That maybe helps me, but over the first couple of yards he’s so sharp.

“I haven’t faced anyone that would be close to him before.

“Jack MacIver did a great job getting back and doubling up, I felt I did as well with him as I could.

“It was a good experience to play against him, what a player.

“After the game he gave me his shirt and we were all in their dressing room and all their boys were great signing stuff for us.”

Trophy target

McCabe hopes the experience and memories taken from their trip to Parkhead can help Buckie push on.

The Jags were backed by around 2500 supporters and McCabe wants to deliver silverware for them.

In the last two seasons Thistle have finished second in the Breedon Highland League, while they have also been beaten in three cup finals in recent years.

This term Buckie are six points behind leaders Brechin, but have three games in hand, and are also still in the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

McCabe said: “I think we can take a lot from the Celtic game and I hope we learn from it because it was a really good experience.

“When you have a game like this you see all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes with the committee and the fans.

“For the fans to fill the section of the stadium they did was crazy.

“I hope it helps the club kick on with more people coming to games and we want to reward them.

“We’ve been saying it for a few years, but we need to win something, that’s the thing this season.

“We’ve got a chance to win the league and we’re still in a cup.”