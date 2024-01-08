Rothes chairman Iain Paul praises departed manager Ross Jack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Rothes chairman Iain Paul praises departed manager Ross Jack

Jack has left Mackessack Park after more than four years at the helm.

By Callum Law
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.

Rothes chairman Iain Paul has paid tribute to the “fantastic” job done by manager Ross Jack after they parted company.

Jack was appointed by the Speysiders in September 2019, but his tenure at Mackessack Park is over after both parties agreed it was time for a change.

During his tenure, Jack led Rothes to the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in 2020 – the first time the Moray side won the competition – and the North of Scotland Cup a year later.

In the Breedon Highland League, he guided Rothes to a third-placed finish in the Covid-19 curtailed 2019-20 campaign and fifth place in season 2021-22.

Those were the second and third-highest league finishes in the Speysiders’ history.

Last term, Rothes finished ninth, and they are currently 10th in the table – with Jack’s last game being Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Wick Academy at Harmsworth Park.

Mackessack Park chief Paul said: “Ross has done a fantastic job, not just in terms of on the pitch, but also with the pandemic and the challenges that posed.

“During his time with the club, Ross has brought substantial success to Rothes.

“He helped the club improve and probably established us as having one of the best defences in the league.

Rothes chairman Iain Paul.

“Ross helped raise the standards off the pitch. He’s always supported and appeared when we’ve had corporate groups in and held dinners and things like that.

“Ross has always been happy to assist in any way he can with that and it’s always been a pleasure to work with him.

“He’s been very professional, fair and honest throughout – we’ve always had that relationship and I’d hope that would continue.”

Why has Jack moved on?

Explaining why the decision was made to change manager, Paul added: “We’ve had some ongoing conversations about the challenges and difficulties we face.

“Within that we’ve reached a point where we felt it was maybe time for a change.

“Between us, we’ve reached a point where mutually we felt it was difficult to keep moving forward.

“We’re still a club that strives to be in the top six and challenging.

“We know Ross can deliver that because we’ve finished third and fifth in his tenure.

“It’s not a question of Ross not being able to do it – we’ve just felt we were slightly stuck where we are and needing a freshen up.”

Speysiders still looking up

Jack’s coaches Bobby Beckwith and Derek Thomson will take charge until a new manager is found.

Addressing the search for a new boss and what he’s looking for, Paul said: “In terms of the next manager there’s no plans yet.

“I believe it is a good opportunity for somebody aspiring to make their mark.

“Hopefully the right candidate can come along to take us to the level we want to be at.

“We’re still ambitious and we’re still looking develop and improve the team.

Iain Paul is keen for Rothes to keep improving.

“We want to get back up the table and be in the mix for the top six and challenging for cups.

“Since our successes, we want to give ourselves more chances to make finals and get our hands on silverware.

“That’s not different to any other club and maybe for a couple of seasons under Ross we’ve over-performed.

“We’ve done exceptionally well for a club of our size and status, but we’re also of the mind that why can’t we mix it with teams that have been up at the top with for a number of years?

“Just because Rothes haven’t  been there on a regular basis, it doesn’t mean we can’t consolidate and drive it on again.”

More from Highland League

Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Clachnacuddin v Turriff United and Deveronvale v Fraserburgh highlights
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Inverness Caley Thistle youngster Ethan Cairns set for another Highland League loan move
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Rothes part company with manager Ross Jack
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Turriff United shake off breakdown to motor past Clachnacuddin
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Highland League: Spark strikes to keep Brechin top while Inverurie Locos edge Huntly
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Highland League: Fraserburgh fend off Deveronvale fightback as Wick and Rothes rage at red…
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Highland League results: Turriff United put five past Clachnacuddin
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Clachnacuddin's Lewis Mackenzie keen to continue in new position against Turriff United
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Nairn County sign Horace Ormsby from Deveronvale and extend Calum Mackay's loan
Ross Jack with the Highland League Cup trophy after Rothes' success in 2020.
Forres Mechanics sign Ryan McRitchie and extend loans of Jack Walker and Sam Nixon

Conversation