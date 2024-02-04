Highland League leaders Brechin City defeat Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee too strong for Keith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League leaders Brechin City defeat Lossiemouth; Banks o’ Dee too strong for Keith

Jamie Richardson and Danny Handling were on target for Brechin against the Coasters.

By Reporter
Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS.
Brechin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS.

Defending champions and Breedon Highland League leaders Brechin City kept their title challenge on course with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Lossiemouth at Glebe Park.

Although City had by far the bulk of pressure and possession in the opening 45 minutes, the Coasters defence worked extremely hard to deny the home side any real clear-cut chances.

City got their noses in front within a minute of the restart when Jamie Richardson was in the right place to slot home the opening goal after good play by Fraser Macleod.

The points were sealed on the hour mark when Danny Handling picked up a loose ball 20 yards from goal and drilled home a left-foot drive into the bottom corner.

Brechin boss Gavin Price said: “I’m really pleased to pick up the three points but credit to Lossiemouth who made things very difficult for us.

“They defended behind the ball and frustrated us for periods of the game because of how hard they worked.

“They kept a good shape and it was very difficult to break them down.

“Having said that we created a number of chances in the first-half and if one of those chances had gone in it would have taken the pressure off and made things a bit easier.

“I was really pleased we scored so early in the second-half and Danny Handling showed his quality with the second goal which made things far more comfortable from then on in.

“We had to work really hard today and overall I am happy enough with the way we played and the chances we created.”

Lossiemouth boss Frank McGettrick said: “I was delighted with the performance over the 90 minutes but you have to concede that Brechin are a top team with the quality of players they have plus the players Gavin’s brought in.

“I was looking for a response after the defeat against Nairn in midweek and the players certainly gave me that.”

Banks o’ Dee 2-0 Keith

The encounter at Spain Park saw second top play second bottom of the Breedon Highland League with Banks o’ Dee edging it.

A deflected strike from Mark Gilmour close to half-time and a superb Chris Antoniazzi shot in the second half kept Dee’s title challenge on track.

The victory enabled the home side to bounce back from the disappointment of their midweek Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup exit against Buckie Thistle.

Dee co-manager Josh Winton said: “I was pleased to get the three points and also the clean sheet.

“We knew it would be tough after the midweek game against Buckie when we finished the game with ten men.

“Our first goal came at a good time and Chris Antoniazzi showed his quality with the second goal, it was probably the best bit of quality during the game.

“Defensively we were good, with the back four being resolute when the Keith strikers pushed at us.”

Chris Antoniazzi was on the scoresheet for Banks o’ Dee. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Chances were at a premium in the opening stages with an end to end game seeing Keith competing well against the hosts.

There was nothing to separate the sides and just when it looked like being a goal-less first half, a deflected Gilmour shot wrong-footed Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid to give Dee the lead barely a minute from the break.

Although the homesters began to push forward trying to put the game to bed in the second half, it took a real piece of quality with 62 minutes on the clock to double the score.

Former Aberdeen and Elgin City player Antoniazzi gave Reid no chance with a curling 20-yard left foot shot that flew into the top corner of the net.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I thought we played well, competing well throughout.

“We’re just not getting the rub of the green at the moment.

“We were hit by the sucker punch on half-time, but the second goal was real quality.

“There weren’t many chances during the game to be honest and we’ve shown in the last few games against the top five that we can compete.

“We just need to keep that going together as a unit and start winning games against the teams around us.”

More from Highland League

Inverurie Locos manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League: Myles Gaffney at the double for Inverurie Locos; Wick Academy and Huntly…
Nairn County's Andrew MacLeod. Image: Jasperimage.
Nairn County impress in 3-0 win against Buckie Thistle; Formartine United and Fraserburgh grind…
3 February 2024. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Deveronvale FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Tony Dingwall, second from right, scores for Brora against Deveronvale CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Brora Rangers boss Ally MacDonald happy to keep playing after featuring in win at…
3 February 2024. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Deveronvale FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Brora - Kyle Macleod, centre, celebrates scoring for Brora against Deveronvale CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results: Brora Rangers get the better of Deveronvale
CR0046515 Callum Law. Aberdeen. Harlaw Park. Highland League fotball. Inverurie Locos v Brora Rangers. Brora's manager Ally Macdonald. Saturday 13th January 2024 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Highland League: EVERY game previewed with Brora boss forced to make changes for Deveronvale…
Buckie Thistle's Euan Storrier saves a penalty against Banks o' Dee. Image: Jasperimage.
Substitute goalkeeper produces penalty heroics for Buckie Thistle while Turriff, Nairn County and Rothes…
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Clachnacuddin FC - Grant Street Park Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Highland League: Clachnacuddin v Inverurie Locos postponed
CR0036785 Highland League Drone footage of Grounds Stadium. Picture of Rothes F.C. / Mackessack Park, Rothes Picture by Kenny Elrick 07/07/2022 Drone / Mini 2 / DJI
Highland League previews - Rothes managerial search continues; Zander Jack happy to have made…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th February '22 CR0033662 Highland League, Lossiemouth vs Fraserburgh at Grant Park, Lossiemouth. First half. Connor Macaulay of Lossiemouth and Kieran Simpson of Fraserburgh tussle for this header.
Lossiemouth's Connor Macaulay pleased to return after arthritis enforced lay-off
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart.
Buckie Thistle must deal with home advantage blow for Banks o' Dee cup tie;…