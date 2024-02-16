Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hit with suspension

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has expressed his regret after being handed an immediate three-game ban – with another two matches suspended following his sending off last month.

The Broch boss was dismissed by referee Scott Donohoe in their 3-0 win against the Scorries at Bellslea on January 27 for his reaction to Willie West receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.

At a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing yesterday, Cowie was banned from the touchline for tomorrow’s game against Huntly and next week’s clashes with Buckie Thistle and Nairn County.

Meanwhile, a further two-game ban has been suspended for the rest of this season.

Cowie said: “I respect the decision, I was aggrieved by a decision made by the officials during the game and my reaction was unacceptable.

“I’m human, it doesn’t happen a lot, but at the end of the day I shouldn’t be acting in that manner.

“I want to serve my suspension and draw a line under it, I hope this doesn’t tarnish any relationships I have with match officials.

“I hope this doesn’t put me in a light that’s uncharacteristic and false in a way.

‘We should respect officials’

“Hopefully we can draw a line under it and move on – I don’t hold any grudges against anybody.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for all the officials, they’re a massive part of the game. I hope the relationship between me and them can continue and can get stronger.

“We’re all involved in the game because we love it.

“We should respect officials because they’re human and they’re trying their best.

“There’s always going to be somebody who thinks they haven’t got a decision right, but it’s a hard job.

The big talking point from this week's #HighlandLeagueWeekly… ️⚽️🎥 With the score 3-0 to @FraserburghFC, did the Broch's Willie West deserve a second yellow card for this?🤔 Bellslea boss Mark Cowie didn't think so😡 Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/U1fJbxLYQ6 pic.twitter.com/be2LYY5zCl — Highland League Weekly (@HighlandLW) January 30, 2024

“I don’t want this to impact on the relationship I’ve got with officials, because overall they do a really good job and without them we haven’t got a game.

“It’s disappointing because I’ve let the team down and let the club down, but we’ll get through the next few games.

“Then I’ll get back to where I like to be which is on the touchline.”

Broch will still be prepared despite suspension

The ban means Cowie won’t be in the dugout or in the dressing room at half-time.

But he emphasised that it won’t impact on the Fraserburgh side too much.

Cowie added: “I’ve only got myself to blame, but I’m lucky to have a good team around me in James Duthie (assistant manager) and Antony Sherlock (first-team coach).

“I’ll still be there and we’ll still prepare well to make sure we’ve got the best chance of winning.

“Some of the players will maybe be glad I’m not on the touchline!

“I respect the decision was made, ultimately I put myself in a position that wasn’t right and this is the punishment that’s deemed fit.”