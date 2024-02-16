Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hit with suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie hit with suspension

The Broch boss was red carded by referee Scott Donohoe during last month's win against Wick Academy.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has received a ban from the Scottish FA.
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has received a ban from the Scottish FA.

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie has expressed his regret after being handed an immediate three-game ban – with another two matches suspended following his sending off last month.

The Broch boss was dismissed by referee Scott Donohoe in their 3-0 win against the Scorries at Bellslea on January 27 for his reaction to Willie West receiving a second yellow card for time wasting.

At a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing yesterday, Cowie was banned from the touchline for tomorrow’s game against Huntly and next week’s clashes with Buckie Thistle and Nairn County.

Meanwhile, a further two-game ban has been suspended for the rest of this season.

Cowie said: “I respect the decision, I was aggrieved by a decision made by the officials during the game and my reaction was unacceptable.

“I’m human, it doesn’t happen a lot, but at the end of the day I shouldn’t be acting in that manner.

“I want to serve my suspension and draw a line under it, I hope this doesn’t tarnish any relationships I have with match officials.

“I hope this doesn’t put me in a light that’s uncharacteristic and false in a way.

‘We should respect officials’

“Hopefully we can draw a line under it and move on – I don’t hold any grudges against anybody.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for all the officials, they’re a massive part of the game. I hope the relationship between me and them can continue and can get stronger.

“We’re all involved in the game because we love it.

“We should respect officials because they’re human and they’re trying their best.

“There’s always going to be somebody who thinks they haven’t got a decision right, but it’s a hard job.

“I don’t want this to impact on the relationship I’ve got with officials, because overall they do a really good job and without them we haven’t got a game.

“It’s disappointing because I’ve let the team down and let the club down, but we’ll get through the next few games.

“Then I’ll get back to where I like to be which is on the touchline.”

Broch will still be prepared despite suspension

The ban means Cowie won’t be in the dugout or in the dressing room at half-time.

But he emphasised that it won’t impact on the Fraserburgh side too much.

Cowie added: “I’ve only got myself to blame, but I’m lucky to have a good team around me in James Duthie (assistant manager) and Antony Sherlock (first-team coach).

“I’ll still be there and we’ll still prepare well to make sure we’ve got the best chance of winning.

“Some of the players will maybe be glad I’m not on the touchline!

“I respect the decision was made, ultimately I put myself in a position that wasn’t right and this is the punishment that’s deemed fit.”

