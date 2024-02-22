Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of title-chasing Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of title-chasing Buckie Thistle v Fraserburgh

Could the Jags tick off another win as they play catch-up on leaders Brechin City, or would the Broch make them drop points?

By Ryan Cryle

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of league title-hopefuls Buckie Thistle’s home clash with formidable Fraserburgh are available to watch here now!

Could the Jags tick off another win as they play catch-up on leaders – and defending champions – Brechin City? Or would the Broch make them drop points and deal a blow to their rivals’ charge?

As well as the best of the action from Grant Park, Lossiemouth (Victoria Park, Buckie, remains out of action), we’ve also got reaction to the result from both sides.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with 2,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Davidson reveals his sadness at Deveronvale exit
21 February 2024. This is from the Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Fraserburgh FC. PICTURE CONTENT: - Buckie's Lyall Keir, left, celebrates scoring with Josh Peters, right, and Jack MacIver, obscured CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
All the Highland League reports as Graeme Stewart praises Buckie Thistle for battling win…
Deveronvale assistant manager Richard Davidson, left, with manager Craig Stewart. Picture courtesy of Deveronvale FC
Deveronvale part company with assistant manager Richard Davidson
Fraserburgh's Sean Butcher, left, and Buckie Thistle's Max Barry, right, before Buckie play Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League on February 21 2024. Butcher picture by Kath Flannery, Barry picture by Darrell Benns. Collage created on February 20 2024.
Highland League: Max Barry urges no let-up from Buckie Thistle in title chase and…
3 February 2024. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League tie between Deveronvale FC and Brora Rangers FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Deveronvale's Jamie MacLellan, right, challenges Brora's James Wallace CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League season set to be EXTENDED - but title race will still need…
The latest Highland League Weekly features highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle and Rothes v Keith.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Brechin City v Buckie Thistle showdown, plus…
Brora Rangers manager Ally MacDonald. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'It makes it harder for us with regards to the title race': All the…
Brechin City v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League on February 17 2024. Max Barry, right with top off, celebrates scoring Buckie's winner against Brechin. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Graeme Stewart lauds Buckie Thistle's Max Barry as best in Highland League after win…
Brechin City v Buckie Thistle in the Breedon Highland League at Glebe Park on February 17 2024. Buckie's Hamish Munro, right, tries to hold off Jamie Richardson of Brechin. Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Highland League results: Title challengers Buckie Thistle beat leaders Brechin City
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0046618 Story by Callum Law Celtic Park, Glasgow Scottish Cup - Glasgow Celtic v Buckie Thistle Pictured is Buckie captain Sam Pugh at full time Sunday 21st January 2024 Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Buckie Thistle look for revenge and vital points…

Conversation