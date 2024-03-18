Exclusive: Alex Chisholm proud to have been Clachnacuddin chairman following resignation

Outgoing Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm has described it as a “privilege and honour” to serve the club.

After eight years as chairman of the Lilywhites, Chisholm resigned on Sunday along with fellow directors Scott Dowling and Chris Forbes.

The trio have stepped down because the Clachnacuddin Supporters Trust – which is the majority shareholder in the Grant Street Park outfit – wish to bring new people onto the board.

Announcements on who will now join Clach’s board have still to be made.

Chisholm, 60, told the Press and Journal: “The supporters trust want to bring in a new football board to Clach so Scott, Chris and I are moving on as part of the changes they want to make.

“I’m a Clach fan, I always have been and always will be.

“It’s been a privilege and honour to serve the club as a director for 10 years and chairman for eight years.

“We’ve had ups and downs as every club at our level has, but I’d like to thank everyone who has supported myself, the board and the club in general.

“The support of the local community is something we never took for granted.

“Myself, Scott and Chris all have family links to Clach and we’ve all put everything into trying to get the club into the best place it can be.”

Exciting Clach future

Chisholm is a former Clach player and followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father by playing for and being chairman of the Inverness side.

He believes the Lilywhites have a bright future and added: “We’ve got a good young manager in Conor Gethins and a good squad who will only improve with experience.

“We wish them all the best, I’m sure they’ll have really good careers with Clach and do the club proud.

“I’ll always be a Clach supporter and I want to see the club do well, there’s an exciting future ahead.

“I know we’re not in the greatest of places in the league just now (17th).

“But I think that will change next year, I think they can bring success to Clach.”