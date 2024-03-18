Exclusive: Alex Chisholm proud to have been Clachnacuddin chairman following resignation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Alex Chisholm proud to have been Clachnacuddin chairman following resignation

Chisholm and fellow directors Scott Dowling and Chris Forbes resigned from the Lilywhites' board at the weekend.

By Callum Law
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.

Outgoing Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm has described it as a “privilege and honour” to serve the club.

After eight years as chairman of the Lilywhites, Chisholm resigned on Sunday along with fellow directors Scott Dowling and Chris Forbes.

The trio have stepped down because the Clachnacuddin Supporters Trust – which is the majority shareholder in the Grant Street Park outfit – wish to bring new people onto the board.

Announcements on who will now join Clach’s board have still to be made.

Chisholm, 60, told the Press and Journal: “The supporters trust want to bring in a new football board to Clach so Scott, Chris and I are moving on as part of the changes they want to make.

“I’m a Clach fan, I always have been and always will be.

“It’s been a privilege and honour to serve the club as a director for 10 years and chairman for eight years.

“We’ve had ups and downs as every club at our level has, but I’d like to thank everyone who has supported myself, the board and the club in general.

“The support of the local community is something we never took for granted.

“Myself, Scott and Chris all have family links to Clach and we’ve all put everything into trying to get the club into the best place it can be.”

Exciting Clach future

Chisholm is a former Clach player and followed in the footsteps of his grandfather and father by playing for and being chairman of the Inverness side.

He believes the Lilywhites have a bright future and added: “We’ve got a good young manager in Conor Gethins and a good squad who will only improve with experience.

“We wish them all the best, I’m sure they’ll have really good careers with Clach and do the club proud.

“I’ll always be a Clach supporter and I want to see the club do well, there’s an exciting future ahead.

“I know we’re not in the greatest of places in the league just now (17th).

“But I think that will change next year, I think they can bring success to Clach.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Chairman Alex Chisholm on carrying on his family’s long-standing Clachnacuddin connection

More from Highland League

Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
'I don’t have trust in the people at the top level of the club'…
Andy Walker with his Banks o'Dee team mates with the Scottish Junior Cup
Andy Walker made history at Banks o' Dee and will never be forgotten after…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Watch: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Inverurie Locos and Brora…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Strathspey Thistle and Loch Ness merger talks stall
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Highland League: All the reaction as Aaron Reid inspires Formartine to victory at Brora…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Mixed emotions for Graeme Stewart after 10-man Buckie Thistle rescue late point against Inverurie…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Craig Stewart resigns as Deveronvale manager following defeat against Strathspey Thistle
Tom Ritchie in Highland League action for loan club Buckie Thistle.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as on-loan Buckie Thistle goalkeeper Tom Ritchie talks up…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of clash between title-chasers Buckie Thistle and…
Alex Chisholm has resigned as Clach chairman.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle edge Banks o' Dee as leaders Brechin City draw with…