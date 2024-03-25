Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee

We bring you highlights from two games in the Breedon Highland League as well as features and analysis.

By Callum Law

Highland League Weekly brings you highlights of Brechin City v Turriff United and Formartine United v Banks o’ Dee.

At Glebe Park the league leaders were looking to stay on top of the pile when they faced ninth-placed Turra, while at North Lodge Park Formartine and Dee were chasing vital points in the hunt for a top four finish.

On top of that Paul Third and Callum Law analyse all of the weekend’s Breedon Highland League results.

We also catch up with Highland League legend Neil Gauld, who has decided to retire, and preview this weekend’s GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final between Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh.

HLW – back for season 2023/24

Highland League Weekly has returned for a third season!

We will again be bringing The Press and Journal online subscribers highlights of two games every Monday night as part of our main show, which will also continue to bring you post-match interviews, analysis of all of the results, the latest news and features.

Again, like we have in the past two seasons, we will also be bringing P&J subscribers regular Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights/interviews from big midweek clashes.

Our preview show is also back for the new campaign on selected weeks.

Like last term, the preview show will be free to watch on our YouTube channel, the P&J website (visit our Highland League Weekly homepage) and on the HLW Twitter feed.

Keep up to date with HLW with our social media and newsletters

Just a reminder, you can help yourself to never miss an episode of the award-winning Highland League Weekly by following us on social media.

As well as YouTube and Twitter, you can find Highland League Weekly on Instagram and TikTok, while there is a Highland League Weekly group with more than 1,000 members on Facebook.

You can also keep up to date with Highland League Weekly and all things Breedon Highland League by registering for our Highland League newsletters.

On Mondays and Fridays, links to our latest episodes will drop into your email inbox, along with the most recent match reports and reaction from across the Highland League.

More from Highland League

Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Highland League: Reaction from EVERY game as Banks o' Dee defeat Formartine and Buckie…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Gavin Price not getting carried away despite Brechin City being in strong position in…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Highland League results: Leaders Brechin City put five past Turriff United
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Brechin City face Turriff United with Grady McGrath…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Rothes place Alan Pollock on transfer list
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Formartine United
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
WATCH: Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid scores overhead kick in injury-time to preserve his side's…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Highland League: Buckie Thistle keep title tilt on track with Formartine win; Keith goalkeeper…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Grant Noble happy to help Deveronvale in interim manager role after making Princess Royal…
Brechin City v Turriff United is the main game in this episode of Highland League Weekly.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Josh Peters backs Buckie Thistle to handle busy…