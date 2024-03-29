Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign Cameron Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign Cameron Ferguson

The son of Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson has joined the Can-Cans.

By Callum Law
Forres Mechanics' new signing Cameron Ferguson, second from right, in action for Forfar against Huntly in the Scottish Cup earlier this season.
Forres Mechanics' new signing Cameron Ferguson, second from right, in action for Forfar against Huntly in the Scottish Cup earlier this season.

Manager Steven MacDonald hopes new signing Cameron Ferguson can help Forres Mechanics have a good finish to the season.

The striker, who is son of Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager and former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United and Scotland forward Duncan, has joined the Can-Cans for the remainder of the campaign.

Ferguson could make his debut tomorrow when Forres face Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Mosset Park.

The 21-year-old former Newcastle player was on loan at Forfar during the first half of the season and had been training with Caley Thistle.

But cross-border rules about playing for three clubs meant he was unable to sign for Championship side Inverness, but could join Forres.

‘He does have lots of potential’

Mechanics boss MacDonald is delighted with the addition.

He said: “We’ve got good strikers at the club, but we’ve been looking to add another one.

“Cameron’s size and physicality will hopefully help us, but at the same time we’re not expecting miracles.

“He’s still a young lad who’s progressing in the game, but he does have a lot of potential.

“We’ve only got five games left, but hopefully he enjoys it and can help the team.

Cameron Ferguson during his time with Newcastle.

“When he played against us he in a bounce game with Caley Thistle he was really good technically and he looks a good target man.

“He’s got a lovely left foot and hopefully he’ll give us a presence up front.

“It’s attracted some positive publicity for the club as well which is always good.

“A lot of people will be interested in Cameron’s career because of the career Duncan had.

“That maybe makes it harder in some ways for Cameron, but the impression I’ve had from my dealings with him is that he’s very dedicated to the game and trying to make his way.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

