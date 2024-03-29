Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign Cameron Ferguson

Manager Steven MacDonald hopes new signing Cameron Ferguson can help Forres Mechanics have a good finish to the season.

The striker, who is son of Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager and former Dundee United, Rangers, Everton, Newcastle United and Scotland forward Duncan, has joined the Can-Cans for the remainder of the campaign.

Ferguson could make his debut tomorrow when Forres face Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Mosset Park.

The 21-year-old former Newcastle player was on loan at Forfar during the first half of the season and had been training with Caley Thistle.

But cross-border rules about playing for three clubs meant he was unable to sign for Championship side Inverness, but could join Forres.

‘He does have lots of potential’

Mechanics boss MacDonald is delighted with the addition.

He said: “We’ve got good strikers at the club, but we’ve been looking to add another one.

“Cameron’s size and physicality will hopefully help us, but at the same time we’re not expecting miracles.

“He’s still a young lad who’s progressing in the game, but he does have a lot of potential.

“We’ve only got five games left, but hopefully he enjoys it and can help the team.

“When he played against us he in a bounce game with Caley Thistle he was really good technically and he looks a good target man.

“He’s got a lovely left foot and hopefully he’ll give us a presence up front.

“It’s attracted some positive publicity for the club as well which is always good.

“A lot of people will be interested in Cameron’s career because of the career Duncan had.

“That maybe makes it harder in some ways for Cameron, but the impression I’ve had from my dealings with him is that he’s very dedicated to the game and trying to make his way.”