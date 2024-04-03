Highland League: Forres v Wick off with inspections at the other three games

The Breedon Highland League game between Forres Mechanics and Wick Academy at Mosset Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Three other games are scheduled for Wednesday night, but pitch inspections are planned during the day following the recent heavy rain.

Dudgeon Park will be inspected at 11.30am ahead of Brora Rangers’ clash with Deveronvale.

An inspection at Victoria Park is set for noon prior to Buckie Thistle v Strathspey Thistle and Kynoch Park will be inspected at 1.30pm with Keith set to face Brechin City this evening.

With Forres already falling foul to the weather, if more of tonight’s games were to be called off, it will only increase the fixture congestion in the closing weeks of the season.