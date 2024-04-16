Former Aberdeen midfielder says Dons need stability under new boss Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen midfielder says Dons need stability under new boss Jimmy Thelin

Steve Tosh believes continuity is needed after three summers of change at Pittodrie.

By Paul Third
Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh
Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh

Former Aberdeen midfielder Steve Tosh hopes new Dons manager Jimmy Thelin resists the urge to carry out another major overhaul of the squad this summer.

The 46-year-old has been confirmed as Aberdeen’s 25th permanent manager and will officially take charge at Pittodrie in June.

Tosh is pleased to see the club’s long wait for a new manager reach a conclusion but with 35 signings made in the last three summer transfer windows under three former managers the 50 year-old hopes Thelin’s arrival can herald a period of stability at Pittodrie.

He said: “I hope it is a good appointment and I hope he is given time.

“I also hope we don’t see wholesale changes this summer.

“That may sound silly given how tough this season has been and I’m sure the fans want wholesale changes but I question whether we want to be starting all over from scratch again.

“The manager will come in with his own ideas and want to bring some of his own players, and of course there will be casualties along the way, but I don’t think we need another summer of a whole team of signings being made.

“The new manager might come in and get a tune out of a player others haven’t managed to get one from.

“I look at someone like Vicente Besuijen, who we haven’t seen a kick a ball all season and the likes of Ryan Duncan, who I know has taken some criticism on social media.

“Has he had a good season? No, and I’m sure Ryan would agree, but a new manager might be able to get him going again.”

Replacement for Ramadani is needed

However, Tosh believes replacing one player in particular should be a priority.

He said: “At the risk of looking backwards too much the biggest thing to happen to the club this season was losing Ylber Ramadani.

“He was a leader, able to do numerous jobs in several positions and was a mainstay of the team.

“Was selling him good business considering what we’ve lost? I don’t know the answer to that question but there is no doubt he has been a huge miss in the team.”

Thelin is brave to take on new challenge at Pittodrie

2WNKW8B 240303 Elfsborgs manager Jimmy Thelin under fotbollsmatchen i Svenska Cupen mellan Elfsborg och Degerfors den 3 mars 2024 i Boras. Foto: Jorgen Jarnberger/BILDBYRAN/COP 112/JJ0344 fotboll football soccer fotball svenska cupen swedish cup elfsborg degerfors (Photo by JORGEN JARNBERGER/Bildbyran/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News
Jimmy Thelin will take charge of the Dons in June. Image: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

Tosh, a co-commentator for the club’s matchday coverage on RedTV, heralded Thelin’s bravery in taking on the challenge of reviving the Dons after a difficult campaign.

The new Dons boss will arrive in Scotland this summer with a strong track record and Tosh hopes the Swede can replicate his success in his first challenge outside his homeland.

He said: “I’m not as knowledgeable as others might be on Swedish football but it looks like he has taken a provincial club and improved them each year.

“The one caveat for me is we thumped BK Hacken in 2021 when they had finished third in the league the previous season.

It was a different story this season in the Europa League play-off against Hacken but I don’t think there was much between the two clubs.

“Ibrahim Sadiq, who left the day after their win in the second leg at Pittodrie, was the difference between the teams.

“I hope it’s going to be a good appointment but I don’t know enough about him or Swedish football to give any real prediction.

“He’ll appreciate the task he has taken on and it’s intriguing to see him take the job as staying at Elfsborg and waiting to see if a bigger job elsewhere came his way would have been an easy option for him.”

Former Don questions impact of delay in appointment

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: SNS

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack’s patience has paid off in landing Thelin but Tosh is disappointed at seeing the club take more than two months to find a successor for Barry Robson.

The former Don believes the delay in appointing a replacement for Robson, who was sacked on January 31, has had an adverse effect on the team.

He said: “We have to congratulate the club on eventually getting there but I don’t think they should take many plaudits considering Barry left some time ago and it has been pretty grim since.

“We all know discussions were held with other people as well but what degree they got to we’ll never know.

“Thelin’s name has been banded about for long enough and if he is the person they have wanted since day one we’ve got to appreciate they have done their due diligence and made sure they have got their man.

“But we’re in mid-April when we were promised an appointment weeks ago.

“It is obviously a transitional period when you add in the club’s plan to appoint a technical director.

“We will all be looking at what happens next.”

‘A really exciting and ambitious appointment’: Aberdeen fans react to Jimmy Thelin appointment

