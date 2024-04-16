Highland League: Brechin City boss Gavin Price says win at Keith was vital – but would have liked to score more

Brechin City boss Gavin Price was frustrated not to beat Keith more convincingly – but insisted winning was the most important thing for his Breedon Highland League title chasers.

The Hedgemen defeated the Maroons 1-0 at Kynoch Park courtesy of Kevin McHattie’s stunning second half strike.

Brechin are three points ahead of second-placed Buckie Thistle and six clear of third-placed Fraserburgh having played a match more than both.

On Wednesday the Jags – who face Strathspey Thistle – and the Broch, who play Brora Rangers, can make up ground ahead of Saturday’s final day showdown.

City are five ahead of Buckie on goal difference and nine better off than Fraserburgh, but Price would have liked to score more against Keith.

He said: “It was frustrating at times, we did what we had to do to win the game first and foremost.

“Everyone’s been talking about goal difference, but if we didn’t get three points it would have been a completely different picture.

“We could have made it a bit more comfortable. If we’d got the second goal we might have stopped snatching at chances.

“Winning most important thing. It could mean everything is still in our hands, we’ve got a game left and we’ve got to try to win.

“You don’t know what’s around the corner so we’ll see what the next few days bring.

“There are no forgone conclusions, football’s a funny game and it’s been toing and froing all season.”

McHattie makes his mark

Chances were at a premium in the first period. Keith’s trialist goalkeeper – former Lossiemouth, Rothes and Deveronvale custodian Darren McConnachie – did well repel efforts from Ewan Loudon and Murray MacKintosh.

At the other end Lenny Wilson did well to hold a powerful Craig Gill volley from 20 yards.

Early in the second half Wilson saved from Gavin Elphinstone before MacKintosh fired narrowly wide for City from 16 yards and McHattie had an attempt deflected over.

Midway through the second period McHattie wasn’t to be denied when he fired a superb left-foot shot from 25 yards into the right corner.

Brechin looked to push for more goals, but struggled to work McConnachie.

Maroons so close

In the fourth minute of stoppage time Keith could have equalised when Nathan McKeown dispossessed Nathan Cooney and teed up Michael Taylor. However, with the goal gaping Taylor hit the crossbar from 14 yards.

Following that chance Price was sent off for protesting that Cooney had been fouled.

Keith manager Craig Ewen said: “I thought we were excellent from start to finish. The boys worked their socks off and were unlucky not to take something out of the game.

“In terms of everything you ask for like commitment, work-rate and good press I thought they were outstanding and pushed a team that’s trying to win the league all the way.

“We’re disappointed to lose, it would have been great if the chance at the end had gone in.

“But I’m proud of them tonight. If we can replicate that performance on Saturday when we play Buckie they will know they’re in for a hard game and they’ll have to do everything they can to beat us.”