John Robertson says Caley Thistle must aim to get confidence flowing in coming weeks

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson feels the busy upcoming schedule gives the Highlanders the chance to generate much needed momentum starting with tonight’s game against Morton.

Inverness make the trip to Cappielow to play their first match in nearly a month, since a 1-1 home draw against Dunfermline on December 29.

A succession of postponements has left Inverness eighth in the Championship table having played fewer games than any other team, with Caley Jags looking to make up ground on the promotion play-off spots.

With tonight’s game kickstarting a run of four games in 12 days, Robertson hopes his side can build confidence.

Robertson said: “The attitude we want is to go and try and win every game.

“It’s not always possible, but that’s the way of the world.

“Teams go through bad runs – down south Liverpool can’t seem to win a game and yet a few weeks ago they were blasting seven past Crystal Palace.

“Football is very much a confidence game, so we want to get on a run and get our confidence flowing.

“We know we can score goals, we would like to score more, there’s no doubt about that, but we also want to make sure we keep it tight at the back.

“That’s the key in a very tight league where there’s not a great deal between a lot of the teams.

“If you can keep it secure at the back and get your goals up front, you win matches.

“I’ve said it a million times before, you have to be clinical at both ends of the pitch, and the teams that do that better end up in the top half of the league.”

© SNS Group

Although Morton were defeated 2-1 by Queen of the South on Saturday, a fine previous run under interim boss Anton McElhone has left them on the coat-tails of the play-off spots.

Robertson expects a difficult challenge in Greenock, and he added: “I think Saturday was their first defeat [under Anton McElhone].

“Yes, they’ve had draws, but they have picked up something like two wins, three draws and one defeat in their last six matches.

“That’s not too shabby in this league, we’ve said before that it’s very difficult to pick up points – especially on the road.

“We watch what’s going on around about us, but we’ve got to concentrate on ourselves.

“It’s about getting the right tactics on Wednesday, picking the right team that will work on a surface that looks very gluey and muddy.

“We’ll have to bear that in mind when picking a team.”

Robertson has close to a full squad available, with the Caley Jags boss hopeful of having defender Kevin McHattie back in contention in the coming weeks following a hip injury.

He added: “There are a couple of players who have picked up little knocks in training.

“Everyone else is raring to go, but they have been now for a few weeks.

“It has allowed the likes of Kevin McHattie to get closer to fitness, he is back running, and we’re hoping that in the next fortnight he will be able to take part in full training.”