Caley Thistle could face further fixture disruption, says manager John Robertson

Caley Thistle manager John Robertson fears there could be further disruption to the Highlanders’ Championship fixture schedule in the coming fortnight.

Inverness have already played less games than every other team in the league following a succession of recent postponements, with their next game away to Dundee tomorrow.

The Dens Park surface has encountered problems in recent weeks, with an outstanding fixture against Ayr United twice being called off due to the pitch being deemed unplayable.

The heavy rain and snow forecast for the Tayside area over the weekend, Robertson says Inverness must potentially be braced for a late call on the game.

The Caley Jags boss is also mindful of low temperatures forecast in the Highlands in the early part of next week, with Caley Jags due to host Alloa Athletic, Morton and Queen of the South within the space of seven days.

Robertson said: “There was a lot of rain at Dens Park for the Bonnyrigg Rose game, and they managed to just about get through it.

“The Ayr game was called off the following week because of the rain, and I believe it’s been heavy rain all week.

“It will more than likely be a late call again. It looks like heavy rain until it turns to snow later on Friday and Saturday.

“This has been the most extreme weather at this time of year for a long time.

“After Saturday we are scheduled to play three home games in a row in a week.

“If you look at Monday and Tuesday’s temperatures, it’s down to minus six.

“We just don’t know, but we will concentrate on Dens Park. We will keep one eye on the weather and prepare as normal, with a team we feel we can go down there and get a result.”

Despite being keen to catch up on the fixture schedule, Robertson felt Wednesday’s 1-1 draw with Arbroath at Gayfield should not have gone ahead due to gale force winds which made playing conditions challenging for both sides.

Robertson feels wind speeds should be given more consideration by officials, and he added: “Even when I started way back in the 80s, the one thing they never take into account is the wind.

“Arbroath had a game against Ayr United cancelled last year at half-time, and apparently the winds were stronger on Wednesday than they were that day.

“It’s very difficult to gauge in general, but I think if you put a ball down and it starts to roll, the game shouldn’t go ahead, or if your goalkeeper can only reach halfway between the 18-yard line and centre circle.

“Ask any football player all over the world, they will play in rain, snow or heat. But the one thing that’s virtually impossible for them to play in is wind.

“People will say Arbroath is always like that, and it is always windy. But Wednesday was 30 or 40 mile per hour gusts.

“It makes for a rubbish game. The referees seem to think that if the pitch is playable, the grass surface is playable, that’s all that matters.

“At some stage we have to look at wind conditions. If it’s over a certain speed it’s farcical.”

Robertson says attacker James Keatings is likely to miss the trip to Dens Park after suffering a dead leg.

He added: “James turned away and got a knee at the bottom of his thigh, so he just couldn’t get going.

“It’s one of those, it’s like a cricket ball – it’s congealed blood, probably a haematoma, and that normally takes about a week to move.

“I wouldn’t imagine he will be fit for Saturday.”