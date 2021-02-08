Anthony McDonald returns for second spell at Caley Thistle on deal until end of season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caley Thistle have brought former Hearts midfielder Anthony McDonald back to the club for a second spell.

McDonald has signed a permanent deal with the Highlanders until the end of the season after leaving Spanish side Cordoba, who he only joined in the summer.

The 19-year-old previously enjoyed a loan spell at Caledonian Stadium in 2019, playing 14 games and scoring once.

McDonald will join the Caley Jags’ squad on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday’s Championship match at home to Alloa Athletic.