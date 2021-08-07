Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Caley Thistle

Chasing all-time scorers can wait as Billy Mckay eyes fitness first at Caley Thistle

By Paul Chalk
August 7, 2021, 6:00 am
Billy McKay gets back into action after coming off the bench in the 1-0 win at Arbroath last weekend.
Billy Mckay will be gunning for Barry Wilson’s 83 goals tally for Caley Thistle – but only once he’s back fit and firing for the Championship club.

The striker, who is at the Inverness club for the third time, is the fourth highest scorer in the club’s history with 66 goals in 157 outings.

That’s 16 behind legendary forward Iain Stewart and 17 shy of current first-team coach Wilson’s 83 goals. Dennis Wyness is well out in front with 101 goals.

The former Northern Ireland international has just returned from injury and came off the bench to make his latest debut in the 1-0 opening weekend win at Arbroath – a full week ahead of schedule.

Joking with Wilson over goals tallies

While the 32-year-old, who was freed by Ross County in May, would like to hunt down Wilson’s amount, he insists his first goal is to break into the team ahead, with Manny Duku and Shane Sutherland starting the season well up top.

Speaking ahead of today’s home league clash with Raith Rovers, he said: “First and foremost, I am just trying to get in the team. I was having a joke with Barry Wilson, saying I was closing in.

“Barry didn’t realise how close I was, so he’ll maybe be in the manager’s ear asking not to play me!

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.

“No, but first of all I want to get fit and I’m not focusing on that. As soon as I’m in the team and scoring goals then it’s maybe something which might be on my mind. For now, it’s all about helping the lads once I’m in the team and fit.”

Watching brief on fellow forwards

Duku and Sutherland have already both scored two competitive goals by this very early stage of the season and Mckay has been doing his homework on both while on the sidelines.

He added: “I have been watching them in the League Cup and on Saturday. It’s going to take a while to build relationships, but I have played with Shane before, so I know a little bit more about him.

“Being a striker, I focus on them and I have definitely picked up movements. Shane is more naturally going to come to feet and Manny is running in behind, so I can play with either or both.

“You have to complement one another. I have made sure I have watched them and when I am ready to play, I hope to have that relationship with them straight away.”

Minutes in legs ahead of Saturday

As well as playing the last 11 minutes at Arbroath, Mckay came through a bounce game with Strathspey Thistle earlier in the week.

The forward feels that’s helped push him forward.

He said: “I have been happy with how the injury has come along. It has been ahead of schedule, so it was good even to be on the bench last weekend.

“This Saturday’s game was the one I was targeting and it was great to come back a bit early. I still have a little bit of fitness to make up, but hopefully I will soon get in the team and help the lads.”

Mckay is delighted to be continuing to play alongside ex-County star Michael Gardyne, who is free from suspension for the visit of the Rovers.

However, the hitman concedes the ICT fans are probably still adjusting to seeing Gardyne pull on the Caley Jags jersey.

He added: “I have played four years with Midge, so we have a good relationship on and off the pitch. It’s good to have him here.

“He’s a really good player. It’s probably strange for the fans to see him in an Inverness strip, but he has been bright. It wasn’t ideal him being sent off and missing last week, but he has been brilliant in training this week and he is ready to go.”

Michael Gardyne is available to face Raith Rovers.

