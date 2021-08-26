Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Billy Dodds looking to make early moves in tying down more Caley Thistle players on new deals

By Andy Skinner
August 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Mark Ridgers.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds hopes more members of his squad will follow Mark Ridgers’ lead in committing their long-term future to the club.

Goalkeeper Ridgers handed Caley Jags a boost earlier this week when he signed a new deal which will keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2024.

It continues Inverness’ feel-good factor, having won their opening three matches of the Championship campaign.

The Highlanders have a number of players in the last year of their deals, including skipper Sean Welsh, Shane Sutherland, Aaron Doran and Manny Duku.

Sean Welsh is out of contract next summer.

Dodds is keen to get more deals agreed in the coming weeks, and has challenged those playing for their long-term future to maintain their recent levels of performance.

Dodds said: “There’s a few boys going into the last year of their contract and it is up to them to try and win another contract.

“There’s a few like that and, of course, we’re looking to extend. If they’re playing well – and a few of them know that – come January they will be asked to extend.

“There might be a couple in the next month or two. We’re actively looking to secure players if we continue this run of form.

“If they are performing well, you don’t want to be leaving them into their last months where they can go and sign for somebody else.

“It’s a happy camp and a good place to be, Inverness, the club in general.

“Just coming in every morning, it is a great place to work and a few of them realise that.

“We’ll be looking to do some business in the coming months.”

Dodds is thrilled Ridgers has opted to commit his long-term future to his hometown club, who he joined from Partick Thistle in 2017.

He added: “I’m delighted. He’s a talker, an organiser from the back, a calming influence – a good all-round goalkeeper.

“Mark has been Mr Consistent anyway, but particularly this season with the clean sheets.

“He’s a quality goalkeeper and you know what you’re going to get.

“The club is in a good place and we’re still striving to get better.

“I think Mark realises that as well and that’s why he has committed his long-term future to us.”

Dodds also paid tribute to second choice goalkeeper Cammy Mackay’s role in pushing Ridgers, which he feels has borne fruit in the 31-year-old’s opening three clean sheets.

Cammy Mackay.

The Caley Jags boss added: “I feel there’s a challenge on Mark this year with Cammy Mackay.

“He’s really been pushing him.

“The two of them are working their socks off and Cammy has been as fit as he’s ever been.

“Mark has been a brilliant signing for the club and he’s happy here. I’m delighted he’s staying for the next three seasons and we have two really good goalkeepers.”

