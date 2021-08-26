Billy Dodds looking to make early moves in tying down more Caley Thistle players on new deals

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds hopes more members of his squad will follow Mark Ridgers’ lead in committing their long-term future to the club.

Goalkeeper Ridgers handed Caley Jags a boost earlier this week when he signed a new deal which will keep him at Caledonian Stadium until 2024.

It continues Inverness’ feel-good factor, having won their opening three matches of the Championship campaign.

The Highlanders have a number of players in the last year of their deals, including skipper Sean Welsh, Shane Sutherland, Aaron Doran and Manny Duku.

Dodds is keen to get more deals agreed in the coming weeks, and has challenged those playing for their long-term future to maintain their recent levels of performance.

Dodds said: “There’s a few boys going into the last year of their contract and it is up to them to try and win another contract.

“There’s a few like that and, of course, we’re looking to extend. If they’re playing well – and a few of them know that – come January they will be asked to extend.

“There might be a couple in the next month or two. We’re actively looking to secure players if we continue this run of form.

“If they are performing well, you don’t want to be leaving them into their last months where they can go and sign for somebody else.

“It’s a happy camp and a good place to be, Inverness, the club in general.

“Just coming in every morning, it is a great place to work and a few of them realise that.

“We’ll be looking to do some business in the coming months.”

Dodds is thrilled Ridgers has opted to commit his long-term future to his hometown club, who he joined from Partick Thistle in 2017.

He added: “I’m delighted. He’s a talker, an organiser from the back, a calming influence – a good all-round goalkeeper.

“Mark has been Mr Consistent anyway, but particularly this season with the clean sheets.

“He’s a quality goalkeeper and you know what you’re going to get.

“The club is in a good place and we’re still striving to get better.

“I think Mark realises that as well and that’s why he has committed his long-term future to us.”

Dodds also paid tribute to second choice goalkeeper Cammy Mackay’s role in pushing Ridgers, which he feels has borne fruit in the 31-year-old’s opening three clean sheets.

The Caley Jags boss added: “I feel there’s a challenge on Mark this year with Cammy Mackay.

“He’s really been pushing him.

“The two of them are working their socks off and Cammy has been as fit as he’s ever been.

“Mark has been a brilliant signing for the club and he’s happy here. I’m delighted he’s staying for the next three seasons and we have two really good goalkeepers.”