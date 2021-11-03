Chasing for Championship title suits Caley Jags, says two-times winner David Proctor

Caley Thistle shouldn’t be worried about losing top spot in the Championship – as they’ve twice won the second-tier after being the hunters.

That’s the view of former Inverness defender David Proctor, who helped the club win the then First Division under John Robertson in 2004 and Terry Butcher six years later.

Now a first-team coach at Lowland League side Cumbernauld Colts, the 37-year-old has experienced the highs of being champions and taking ICT into the top table of Scottish football.

He hopes his old club can return to the Premiership for a third time and sees no reason to worry about Kilmarnock taking a two-point lead in first place…as long as they stay within range.

Proctor said: “Traditionally, Inverness probably prefer outside the top one or two, staying out of the limelight.

“When the club have won the league, it has been by coming from behind in the season. Under John Robertson first time round, we had to overtake Clyde then under Terry Butcher, it was Dundee we had to catch to win it.

“It actually might not be a bad thing to be sitting just behind Kilmarnock. They just want to stay on their coat-tails and under the radar.

“In the long run, it is about who is the most consistent team over the course of the season. There will be many twists and turns, so as long as they stay there or thereabouts then they be within touching distance and in a very strong position to mount a serious challenge.

“I’m sure (head coach) Billy Dodds will like the fact the bookies and the outside world are looking more at Kilmarnock.”

Happy hunting ground for ICT

This Saturday, ICT go to sixth-place Ayr United’s Somerset Park, which has been the place of some memorable moments for Caley Jags fans.

None more so than in April 2010 when Butcher’s boys celebrated their title glory by battering the Honest Men 7-0 thanks to goals from Jonny Hayes, Adam Rooney, Richie Foran, Eric Odhiambo, Danny Sanchez, Robert Eagle and Gavin Morrison.

Proctor, who played that day, will never forget it.

He added: “One of my most memorable games and bus journeys up came the day we celebrated the title with a 7-0 win at Ayr.

“I will never forget Terry in the stand, directing the fans with their songs. It was quite a sight. He then had the tie around the forehead on the bus on the way back.

“If the team have a game quite as good as that on Saturday, it would be great. The goalscorers were spread out that day.

“Ayr United are usually tough opponents, especially down there, when they get their noses in front and they get the crowd behind them.”

Goals can come from many sources

Caley Thistle have conceded just six goals in 12 games, but have scored just 13 times in the league.

Proctor, who kicked off his career as a youth at Hibs, is sure the goals will soon be flying in from various sources.

He said: “There are goals throughout the team, with Billy Mckay, Michael Gardyne and Aaron Doran.

“Goals can also come from defence, with Kirk Broadfoot a threat who could potentially score six or seven goals from set-pieces, so they have goals within them.

“They are obviously hard to beat. They won’t give away too many goals, so overall they should do alright this season.”