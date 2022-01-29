Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds felt Caley Thistle lacked belief when it mattered against Kilmarnock

By Paul Chalk
January 29, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: January 29, 2022, 7:13 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds reckons Caley Thistle’s promotion chasers lacked belief at times as they slid to a 1-0 defeat at Championship rivals Kilmarnock.

The Inverness head coach was frustrated as his team were edged out 1-0 at Rugby Park thanks to a ninth-minute strike from Kyle Lafferty.

It’s a defeat which saw Killie overtake the Highlanders into second position, now holding a two-point lead.

Leaders Arbroath are one point in front of Kilmarnock after their game against Partick Thistle was postponed by the windy weather on the east coast. Dick Campbell’s pace-setters host Derek McInnes’ side this coming Friday.

Squandered possession when ICT were on the attack led to former Caley Jags winger Daniel Mackay, on loan from Hibs, breaking away and crossing for Lafferty to finish.

Losing possession led to the winner

The cheap goal in a game where Inverness threatened as time went on frustrated Dodds, who felt it was a movie he’d seen before.

He said: “I thought, to be honest, in the first half two or three of our players didn’t believe we are going to be the personnel to go on and win the Championship.

“I wanted them to believe and I said to them we must match Killie’s energy because I know they brought that to the Dundee United match last week. That’s how they started against us.

“Then we make basic errors, like when we gave the ball away from a throw-in higher up the pitch. Daniel Mackay just whips it around Cammy Harper and we can’t adjust.

“So, from us having a throw-in from halfway to further up the pitch, we end up picking the ball out of the net and I have shown them that on three or four occasions this season.

“As far as the second half goes, and I’ve said to them, there are two or three letting us down. They need to stand up and be a man.

“In the second half, we pushed and had a couple of wee half chances. They hit us on the counter and they had half chances but I felt we pushed them to try and get the equaliser but it just wasn’t to be.”

ICT will be looking to return to winning ways when they host Morton next weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal