Sport Football Caley Thistle

Boss Billy Dodds felt point for Caley Thistle against Queen’s Park was fair outcome

By Paul Chalk
July 30, 2022, 5:49 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 5:56 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.

Billy Dodds had no complaints after seeing his Caley Jags side held to an opening day 1-1 draw against promoted visitors Queen’s Park.

A searing leveller from striker Billy Mckay wiped out an opener from Jake Davidson in the first half.

The second period failed to find the winner, but the sides certainly went for it in the 1-1 draw.

The Inverness head coach was frustrated not to have begun this season with a win, but was grateful to still have a point by the end of it.

He said: “A draw was fair. I felt we were lucky at half-time. We didn’t have the right habits.

“When we attacking, we switched off then they cleared it and were attacking us. They then created the best chances.

Queen’s Park’s Jake Davidson (left) and Inverness winger Daniel MacKay.

“We were lucky to be level at half-time and Billy Mckay was our best player.  He scored a great goal and was unlucky not to score another.

“It was a brilliant finish from him and I thought we would go on and win it.

“We were the better team in the second half but we could have created better chances. They were the better team in the first half and we were better team in the second half so a draw was fair.”

Poor habits costly to Caley Thistle

Dodds explained he asked his players to up their game in the second half as they sought a second goal.

He added: “At half-time, I asked them for better habits. It was as if we were just needing to turn up and win.

“We needed to focus when we were attacking. I was asking them to switch on when we were attacking.

Caley Jags forward Billy Mckay scores the equaliser late in the first half.

“I have been here as a striker, with the big centre half watching the ball and I’m away in the pockets. I used to do it. I’m trying to get them engaged.

“Defensively, we didn’t do the right thing at times.

“I knew in the first game of the season it would be tough. Everyone has energy and they’re looking forward to it.

“We should have handled it better. We weren’t beaten but we were the better side in the second half.”

ICT travel to Arbroath next weekend, while Queen’s Park tackle Ayr United at their current temporary base of Stenhousemuir.

[[title]]