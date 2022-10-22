Billy Dodds hails Caley Thistle after they strike back for table-topping draw against Raith Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds praised his patched up Caley Thistle for digging deep for the 1-1 draw against Raith Rovers which took them top of the Championship.

The Inverness head coach was thrilled that defender Robbie Deas’ header wiped out a Sam Stanton opener to move ICT clear in first spot on a day when big rivals Partick Thistle crashed 4-0 to Queen’s Park.

The Glasgow Jags and Owen Coyle’s Spiders are one point behind ICT, who lost 1-0 at home to Hamilton on Tuesday night.

With eight players out due to injury, Dodds said after the final whistle: “With the boys that I have left and it is not many, I can’t do nothing but praise them, they are grinding out results.

“That’s why I wanted a point from Hamilton. We deserved it as there was noting in the game and to keep the run going and seven unbeaten.

“But it was too much for us, but that point today puts us top of the league. A point in the Championship is important, we want to win as many games as possible, but sometimes you have to grind and see what you get.

“Sometimes, one point can be disappointing, but sometimes they are great points especially in the face of adversity and that is what we got today.”

Scorer Deas will be assessed after suffering a late shin injury, adding to the others sidelined right now.

Rovers boss happy with performance

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray was happy with how his players performed as they took a draw back down the road.

He said: “I’m not too disappointed – I thought we played really well.

“We played some really good stuff and it was probably our most enjoyable game this season.

“It was two really good teams playing football, which is unusual in this league.

“I know Inverness have injury problems, like we do ourselves, and both teams deserve credit for how they went about it considering how many players were sidelined.

“I don’t think Inverness will be too disappointed with the point.”

The Highlanders are in Friday night action next week when they go to Morton, with a 7.45pm start, for a game live on BBC Scotland.