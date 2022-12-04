Caley Thistle will soon reel rivals in, insists boss Billy Dodds after league gap widens

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Billy Dodds will have heard the unrest in the stands as the 1-0 Championship defeat to Dundee had some supporters turning their frustration on the Caley Thistle head coach.

Dundee’s first-ever win at the Caledonian Stadium, at the 15th attempt, was earned with the swipe from the boot of November’s Championship player of the month, Paul McMullan.

The lively attacker was afforded too much space to cut in from the left flank and unleash the killer goal on 26 minutes.

💬 Post Match reaction from Head Coach Billy Dodds following today's defeat against Dundee 👉https://t.co/TvqJJgKgLd pic.twitter.com/4DchijF7M1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 3, 2022

The only victory injury-ravaged Inverness have posted since winning 1-0 at Cove Rangers on October 15 was last week’s nervy 3-2 Scottish Cup fourth-round win against League Two visitors Stirling Albion.

Ayr United, 2-0 victors against Raith Rovers, are now nine points in front of sixth-placed Inverness, with Dundee sticking closest to the leaders, just one point off top spot.

Main striker Billy Mckay returned the Caley Thistle casualty list to nine players as a calf strain put him on the sidelines and his absence was felt.

Man-of-the-match defender Danny Devine, left-back Cammy Harper and midfielder David Carson were three of the main men seen breaking up play and sparking attacks.

However, overall Gary Bowyer’s side defended smartly and – vitally – scored when it counted.

Confidence will return with wins

There was no lack of effort from ICT, but it all came to nothing as Dodds felt they all too often were not ruthless enough when seeking an opening against Dundee.

He said: “We were firing into challenges and we passed the ball well. We did a lot of work on Dundee this week and they carried it out almost to the letter of the law. The one time we didn’t, we got punished.

“Once we get a couple of wins, the confidence and momentum will come back. There is no doubt we will reel teams in.

“We also have to not get too far detached while we have these injuries. All I’m asking for is a wee bit more quality and a willingness to get on the end of things.”

Good home start before Dundee goal

Carson and Aaron Doran had early attempts fly wide early on for ICT after Nathan Shaw and Devine set them up.

However, McMullan’s moment of direct action gave Dundee’s neat play an end product, with a goal which had Dodds fuming on the touchlines.

Cammy Kerr had a similar effort, but from closer in, which keeper Cammy MacKay dealt with.

Inverness responded and, just before the break, striker George Oakley was denied by a key interception from Tyler French.

No way through for Caley Thistle

It took a while for anything noteworthy to happen in the second half. It came on 64 minutes when Doran, whose goal sunk Stirling Albion a week ago, dipped a drive just over the crossbar.

McMullan then launched a Maradona-like weaving run, but the move broke down when Josh Mulligan failed to keep hold of the pass.

Substitute Luke McCowan and Mulligan forced saves from Cammy MacKay as Dundee sought a clinching second goal.

However, Caley Thistle were every bit as determined and Oakley and Dan MacKay were not far off target with shots flashing past left and right posts respectively.

For all the endeavour though, ICT ran out of time and this sore outcome for the weary Highlanders was a bitter pill to swallow.

ICT all set for Accies’ double-header

Inverness have a weekend off from league action, but they’re gearing up for successive Saturdays away to basement opponents Hamilton.

This weekend, they take on Accies at New Douglas Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth-round before returning on league business seven days later.

There’s little doubt the second match will be seen – by both clubs – as the more crucial clash.

Dodds will hope fans can stick with him and his shattered players as they seek to rediscover the form which seen them secure five straight victories earlier this season.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-1-1) – Cammy Mackay 6, Duffy 6, Harper 7, Devine 7, Carson 7, Doran 7 (Nicolson 84), Oakley 6, Ram 6 (Barrett 72), Hyde 6 (Boyd 72), Dan MacKay 7, Shaw 6. Subs not used – Ridgers (GK), Boyd, Strachan, Calum MacKay, Bray.

DUNDEE (4-3-3) – Legzdins 6, Kerr 7, French 7 (Grayson 90), Sweeney 6, McGhee , Byrne 6 (Robertson 70), Ashcroft 6, Mulligan 6, McMullan 7, Rudden 6 (McCowan 7), Williamson 6 (Osei 70). Subs not used – Sharp (GK), Jakubiak, Sheridan, Anderson , Cameron.

Referee – Alan Muir.

Attendance – 2,435.

Man of the match – Danny Devine.