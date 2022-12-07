Caley Thistle frustrated by SPFL blocking loanees’ return – but under-18s are ready for action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle frustrated by SPFL blocking loanees’ return – but under-18s are ready for action

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Caley Thistle goalkeeping and under-18s coach Ryan Esson.
Caley Thistle goalkeeping and under-18s coach Ryan Esson.

Coach Ryan Esson reckons Caley Thistle’s injury crisis should have prompted the SPFL to look at their case individually as they prepare to pitch youngsters into first-team action.

Many of Esson’s under-18s will be handed starts on Saturday as ICT take on Championship rivals Hamilton in the last 16 of the SPFL Trust Trophy at New Douglas Park.

The Highlanders, who face John Rankin’s Accies away on league business seven days later, confirmed on Monday they would be pitching their youngsters into Challenge Cup action as they have nine players out with injury.

Keith Bray, Matthew Strachan and Calum MacKay could feature for ICT this weekend at Hamilton.

Their weary squad have slipped to ninth in the division and are without a Championship win since leaving Cove Rangers with a 1-0 victory on October 15.

ICT’s bid to have players such as recalled from Highland League loans was recently rejected by the SPFL.

Those gaining experience include defender Aly Riddle and Robbie Thompson, who are 18 and playing with Clach until next month, 17-year-old midfielder Harry Hennem, who is at Wick Academy, and 17-year-old forward Ethan Cairns at Forres Mechanics.

ICT made early team announcement

However, any chance of these youngsters who have gained experience at least within the men’s environment of the Highland League stepping in to ease ICT’s crisis were rejected by league chiefs.

This week, Caley Thistle informed Accies of their intention to play a younger team due to their “unprecedented injury situation” and said there had been a “lack of assistance” from the SPFL to their plight.

In December 2021, St Mirren, due to a severe Covid outbreak at the Paisley club, were granted special dispensation to have six under-18s recalled from loan agreements in order to face Celtic.

ICT appealed for special dispensation

Esson explained all ICT wanted was equality with their request compared to previous cases and he sympathises with the loaned-out players who will be envious at not being given the chance in a real, competitive cup-tie this weekend.

He said: “The guys I feel sorry for are those out on loan. What an opportunity these guys would have had.

“They are further on in their development as footballers. We know a couple of them in particular have really improved this year. They are a year ahead of those involved this weekend.

“When they came back from pre-season, we knew getting them out on loan would develop them further.

“All of a sudden, we have this injury crisis and we cannot get them back.  We have made our situation clear – it is no different to what has happened to other clubs in terms of numbers. We’re in the same position. Why are we different?

“Other clubs got special dispensation. Regardless of what is involved – illness or injury – we have a large amount of players out. We feel it’s a kick in the teeth for the boys for those out on loan.

“We’d hoped to get special dispensation at least until we get a few of the boys back. I can see the frustration from the club.

“We’re not saying we should bring back boys all the time. These are extreme circumstances which sometimes need extreme measures. Ultimately, it helps a young player’s development.

“Rules are in place for a reason. We know that, but we’re not manipulating rules. We have medical proof that these are long-term injuries that are a good bit down the road (before they are ready).

“The (SPFL) have not always taken the stance they have taken with us and that’s what’s up for debate for other people. I just feel sorry for the loan guys, who I speak to a fair bit.

“Opportunities like this don’t come up and the situation should have been reviewed. Cases, for me, need to be reviewed individually. It’s the league who make the rules. There is a frustration there and it’s plain to see – and not just for us at Caley Thistle.”

Saints got green light for loan returns

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin was St Mirren manager at the time and conceded the SPFL “bent the rules” to allow players on loan at Lowland League clubs to return for the Buddies to allow them to fulfil fixtures.

Esson is, however, relishing the chance to see his talented 18s grasp their chance with the spotlight fully on them as the Championship’s 10th and sixth-placed sides get ready to aim for the quarter-finals amid this unusual backdrop.

He said: “The boys have done well, but this is a different challenge – this is a real step up for them.

Jim Goodwin, when he was St Mirren manager.

“I’m just hoping they can go out and enjoy it. I want them to put on a performance that I know they’re capable of putting on.

“We’re in a good place and have played well in the majority of the games. We’ve done alright against better teams, so you never know.

“What I will say is we will prepare to face Hamilton’s first-team. Once the team sheet comes in, we will look and adapt accordingly.”

SPFL – Rules must be consistent

The SPFL, meanwhile, expressed sympathy with ICT’s situation, but insist they must follow the rules.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “SPFL rules state that a player out on loan is ineligible to return and play for the lending club until the next transfer window opens.

“While the SPFL has sympathy with any club that is suffering from a number of player injuries, it is essential that the league applies these rules consistently and fairly to ensure the integrity of its competitions.”

Since ICT requested their loanees be made available, they have played two matches, the 3-2 win against Stirling in the Scottish Cup and the 1-0 defeat by Dundee.

With St Mirren’s numbers affected by Covid and a chunk of the Saints isolating, it’s believed this situation is viewed differently to injuries by the SPFL.

Under-18s defeated Perth Saints

Esson said his under-18s learned they’d potentially be involved against Hamilton ahead of their 2-1 win against St Johnstone last Friday night.

Winning with that knowledge in their minds, he feels, is a positive.

He added: “They got told before the St Johnstone game on Friday that this Hamilton game would probably be happening for them.

“The managed to deal with knowing this game was coming up.  They won 2-1 and coped with it. The first half was good, the second half was indifferent.

“We’ve come away with a positive result and that can only be positive going into this game.”

ICT have confirmed ticket prices have been set at £3 for this weekend’s New Douglas Park encounter.

