Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against Cove Rangers

Billy Dodds insists Caley Thistle won’t get carried away after starting the New Year with a rousing 6-1 battering of Cove Rangers.

The sparkling display, which featured a debut for on-loan St Mirren winger Jay Henderson, puts seventh-placed ICT back within four points of the Championship top four.

Billy Mckay’s double and a Danny Devine strike wiped out an opener from Cove’s Jack Sanders.

Own goals from Kyle McClelland and Scott Ross added salt in the wounds for the visitors as the scoreline reached 5-1.

There was still time for Billy Mckay to complete his hat-trick to round off a brilliant afternoon for Inverness.

Head coach Dodds, whose side had gone eight league games without winning, go to Arbroath on Saturday with a spring in their step after their biggest victory of a testing, injury-laden, season.

Dodds hails side’s strong response

Confidence seemed to surge as the goals went in, but his joy is tempered with caution for what lies ahead.

He said: “It’s a nice start to the new year.

“I liked that we had to come from a wee bit of adversity, given the way it has been going, after losing the opener.

“I thought it would test them, but the boys were great and showed exactly what I want them to show. And I knew it was there, with a lot of it down to confidence.

“Once we got the goals, we saw everyone wanting a bit of the ball, passing properly, moving.

“I wanted them to help their team-mates, and off the ball be aggressive and dominant.

“It was all about movement, being direct and positive. That’s what they gave me.

“It’s a great result, and we hope to carry it on, but it is just a start.

“We are still a few players down (through injury), but we hope to keep winning until we can close the gap further.

Mckay and Henderson praised

Dodds was delighted with his hat-trick star Billy Mckay, who was the example for all to follow, and the boss also praised his 20-year-old debut midfielder Henderson.

He added: “Billy’s movement was terrific. His movement off the ball was at a high standard.

“I asked him to be a standard-setter and he was that in every department.

“A signing helps, and I thought Jay was excellent.

“It was refreshing for us, but I don’t want to get too carried away – he’s a young lad and I don’t want to put pressure on him, but you can see he has qualities. I want him to enjoy his football.

“I want them all to enjoy their football and I think they did by the end of the game.”

Inverness travel to second-bottom Arbroath on Saturday, with Dick Campbell’s team sitting ninth, nine points behind ICT after their shock 4-2 win at Dundee on Monday.

Cove Rangers sit in between the two sides, five points behind Caley Thistle.