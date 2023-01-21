From Manchester United to Burnley, Ben Woods is thrilled to be a Caley Thistle arrival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Woods started at Manchester United – now he’s ready to show what he’s learned by starring for Caley Thistle.

The 20-year-old midfielder was snapped up on a deal until the end of the season, having left now English Championship front-runners Burnley and was looking for a club.

After figuring out where Inverness is, he couldn’t wait to sign on the line and embrace the challenge of moving from academy to men’s football at the Scottish Championship side.

✅ New signing Ben Woods in action on his ICT debut! pic.twitter.com/MC3g9gZmO1 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 18, 2023

He debuted from the bench last week in the 0-0 league draw against leaders Queen’s Park.

When asked about the move to the Highlands, he said: “I was buzzing and over the moon. When I got the shout to come up, I was like ‘where is that’?

“As soon as I came up, I have been made welcome, I really enjoyed it and can’t wait to keep going.

“It is men’s football and it is physical, so it will be different what I am used to at under-23 level.

“Once I get fit, I can make an impact and help to get us up the league and get promoted. There are four or five teams that can go up and we need to do what we can to be up there at the end of the season.”

High level academy groundings

Woods, who was called up for England’s under-15s, has developed at Manchester United and Burnley.

He is grateful for the chances he was given in England, but feels the chance to shine in Scotland was too good to turn down.

He added: “It was a brilliant. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the chances I had, were out of this world.

🔜🏆 We're in Scottish Cup action this Saturday as we face Queen's Park at the Caledonian Stadium Season Ticket Holders seats are on reserve for this fixture. 📞 Over the phone on 01463 222880

🎟️ Online from https://t.co/6z5nBMn9qE

🛍️ From the Club Shop until 4pm today pic.twitter.com/R5D59BEFIr — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) January 18, 2023

“Burnley are also a massive club. They were in the Premier League when I was there. There are a lot of differences (between the two clubs). I had a good upbringing throughout the academy, but now is the right time to play men’s football.

“This is the right time to challenge myself to come and do it and thanks to Inverness they have given me the chance. I am looking forward to it.”

Woods aims to add midfield quality

Woods, who says Dodds wants him to make a swift impact when fit, described for supporters what they can expect once he gets fully up to speed.

He added: “My best position is centre midfield, box to box. There a few lefties in the team, but I like to save it for my set-pieces and bring some quality.

“But, on the pitch, I can win the ball back, keep it simple and chip in with goals and assists and create a bit of play that end of the pitch.”

Hard work paid off with ICT switch

Although Woods hadn’t signed elsewhere, he did remain on good terms at Burnley as he waited for a chance to land.

He said: “I was still in Burnley (after the summer). I turned down a contract and was in for a couple of months with the Burnley squad under Vincent Kompany.

“After that, I was training and keeping myself fit. Then I got the call to come up here. I have not stopped.

“I kept on top of myself, work hard and keep doing that, but you can’t replicate playing in a match on your own.

“The quicker I can get into it and get going, the quicker I can have a bigger and better impact on the team.”