Billy Mckay not eyeing Caley Thistle scoring record just yet after Raith leveller

Billy Mckay insists he is not focusing on the Caley Thistle goalscoring record after netting his 92nd goal for the club.

Mckay, as he so often has been over the years, was in the right place at the right time to net the equaliser against Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Across three spells with the Caley Jags, he has found the net with regularity and is now just nine behind Inverness’ all-time leading scorer Dennis Wyness.

But for now, the focus is on his own form and aiding Caley Thistle’s rise up the Championship table.

‘You never lose the buzz of scoring goals’

“That’s 92 – nine off the club record. It’s something farther down the line I can look at,” he said. “At the moment I’m just looking at my own performances.

“I’ve started the year really well and just want to kick on and help the guys.

“You never lose the buzz of scoring goals. It’s a feeling you can’t really replicate anywhere else.”

Mckay did not have too much to feed off on Saturday, with only a first-half chance, when Aaron Doran put him through, of note.

But in the closing stages of the game, a quickly-taken free-kick from Sean Welsh picked out the veteran striker and he was able to flick the ball beyond Jamie MacDonald.

“I’m just glad to help the team. I don’t think we were at our best,” he added. “We got a good response in the second and just shows our character. We’ve come back twice from a goal down and managed to take a point.

“It’s something we’d worked on. It’s a great ball by Welshy and I just managed to flick my head on it. I’m happy to get it in the back of the net and hit the back of the net.”