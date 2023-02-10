Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds urges no mistakes in Scottish Cup clash at Livingston

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
February 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 5:04 pm
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Group

Billy Dodds is urging Caley Thistle to cut out the mistakes to give themselves a fighting chance of knocking Livingston out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.

The Inverness head coach takes his Championship team to the Tony Macaroni Arena for their fifth-round showdown with the Premiership’s fourth-placed side.

Caley Thistle were handed a reprieve in the national trophy after second-tier rivals Queen’s Park fielded an ineligible player in their 2-0 fourth-round win against Dodds’ men. The error, picked up initially by Inverness club secretary Fiona McWilliams, led to the Highland club being given a chance against Livi to make the last eight.

Two sloppy goals were leaked against Queen’s Park during the cup tie and weak defending contributed to Morton drawing 2-2 at Inverness in the Championship last weekend.

Dodds insists his players must produce a confident, clean performance if they are to have a chance of winning for a second time at Almondvale this season, having won 2-1 there in the League Cup back in July, and progressing to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

He said: “We have made mistakes in our last two games and we have to cut that out.

“That affects confidence and that’s why I want a high-energy performance from us. Sometimes confidence affects that and we could see that a wee bit against Morton after what happened against Queen’s Park.

“I don’t want that to go on any longer – we must ensure we’re solid at the back and play with a nice pace and tempo.

“I think a lot of people have written us off.

“Because Queen’s Park beat us, people think Livingston will do the same, but bring it on.”

Target is to land financially-lucrative quarter-final tie

Caley Thistle, who are one point outside the Championship promotion play-off places thanks to a five-game unbeaten run, were Scottish Cup winners eight years ago.

Dodds, who was this week named January’s Championship manager of the month, insists the chance to edge out Livi and be paired with an even bigger gun in the next round is a driving motivation for his squad.

He said: “Everything comes with this tie – the finance, the opportunity. If we do create a cup upset then there will be opportunity to draw a big team in front of a big crowd and that brings in more finance.

“It was a hard-fought cup-tie against Queen’s Park. They didn’t play us off the pitch. They did well to beat us 2-0, but it took two late goals to do that.

“We’re just grateful we’ve got this second opportunity.”

Ankle injury sidelines new midfielder

Midfielder Ben Woods made his Caley Thistle debut against Queen’s Park last month. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group

Dodds, meanwhile, provided an update on Ben Woods, the former Manchester United academy midfielder, who signed last month, but has only made one sub appearance in the goalless league draw against Queen’s Park.

The manager added: “Ben has picked up an ankle injury and I feel for him, because he has never had an injury and then he got clattered in training.

“We are hoping to have him back in two weeks.

“It is not long-term, but it is frustrating.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Inverness striker Billy Mckay. Image: SNS Group
It was cheers not tears for Billy Mckay as Caley Thistle won Scottish Cup…
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Boss Billy Dodds hails scoring impact of in-form Caley Thistle frontman Billy Mckay
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Seasoned pros will keep Caley Thistle starlets like Ethan Cairns on track, insists Scottish…
Award-winners at Caley Thistle, manager Billy Dodds with striker Billy Mckay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Caley Thistle score Championship award double, as player of the month Billy Mckay points…
Caley Thiste head coach Billy Dodds scooped the Championship's manager of the month award for January. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rousing start to year leads to top manager prize for Caley Thistle's Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle determined to make most of second chance in Scottish Cup at top-table…
Ethan Cairns celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS
Fort William-born Ethan Cairns says netting first Caley Thistle goal was dream come true
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Solid start for Barry Robson - but I still expect Aberdeen to…
Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Inverness need a greater sense of urgency
Inverness' Nathan Shaw applauds fans at full time after the 2-2 draw with Ayr United. Image: SNS.
Nathan Shaw eager to make most of Caley Thistle's unexpected Scottish Cup opportunity

Most Read

1
Karl Kirkland was described as a 'gentle giant'. Image: Facebook
North Sea rallies to raise funds for family of ‘well loved’ offshore worker
2
Christopher Tracy grinned and swore as he left court. Image: DC Thomson
Driver grins as he dodges ban despite causing terrifying crash
3
police appeal
Tractor impounded after driver found on the A96 without insurance
4
Marshalls Farm Shop on the A96 near Kintore is serving customers through a new drive-thru. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Marshall’s Farm Shop on A96 to open the north’s first drive-thru that will showcase…
5
Aberdeen's Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart suffers ‘freakish injury’ during loan spell at MK Dons
6
This wonderful family home has five bedrooms, three reception rooms and two bathrooms. Photos supplied by Alex Hutcheon & Co.
Plush period property on the market for £520,000 in Aberdeen’s West End

More from Press and Journal

Celebrities Oti Mabuse, Emma Willis and Rylan Clark walking on their Cairngorm Mountain challenge with their rucksacks and laughing
'The rug's been pulled under us' Celebrity Cairngorm challenge halted amid 100mph winds
Aging whisky barrels
Scotch breaks through £6 billion global sales mark but salmon exports decline
Mark Beaumont will be talking about this cycling adventures in Inverness this month. Image Markus Stitz
Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont heads to Inverness's Eden Court later this month
Fish farm salmon round nets. Image: Shutterstock
Readers' letters: Salmon farming and aquaculture industry heads can go fish
To go with story by Barrie Daglish. To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs. Picture shows; To go with a story by Susy MacAuley about missing woman Penuel Sheriffs.. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Design Team Date; 08/11/2021; 21bca40a-ce9a-4ef5-b07b-91e034361d0c
The day Dolly disappeared: Spean Bridge neighbours recall the disappearance of Aboyne woman Penuel…
Morna Young's play Babs is coming to The Lemon Tree, starring Bethany Tennick. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen Performing Arts
Morna Young works magic with Baba Yaga-inspired play at The Lemon Tree
Colonsay is to get its first affordable homes in more than 20 years. Supplied by Dannie Onn/CCDC.
News Agenda: Why more affordable housing in Highlands and Islands is vital and what's…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. McGrail hid ?900 worth of diamorphine in his bottom Picture shows; Raigmore Hospital / James McGrail. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man hid £900 worth of drugs in his bottom
See inside the new The Atrium restaurant, Chapel Street, Aberdeen in the former home of Howies. From left: Darren, Brian and Ryan Clark. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Former Howies restaurant in Aberdeen to reopen under new ownership as The Atrium this…
Andrew Bowie MP at a bus stop in Aboyne, of many Deeside and Donside communities he has argued isn't served well enough by public transport. Image: Andrew Bowie
Plea for better rural bus services for Deeside and Donside

Editor's Picks

Most Commented