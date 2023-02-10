Former George Street barber shop could become new Aberdeen bakery

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A battle of the buns could be about to break out on Aberdeen’s George Street.

For many, the thoroughfare stretching from the city centre to Powis Place is synonymous with the beloved Thains bakery.

Now, a rival outlet be about to pop up to challenge its donut dominance.

New George Street bakery plans remain mysterious

A planning application has been submitted to turn the former Jackie’s Barber Shop at 585 George Street into a potential competitor.

The proposal has been sent to the council by an O F Bakery, but little is known about them.

Their agents, Neil Rothnie Architecture, were unable to provide more information today.

But work has already begun on changes to the interior of the old hair salon, with a builder seen working away on Friday afternoon.

The planning papers indicate that “minor internal alterations” will be needed, with an extract fan to be fitted and bread-making equipment installed.

Neil Rothnie architecture adds that the plan comes at a time of “retail decline” across the UK.

They add: “This application should be seen as a positive attempt to reuse the existing premises.”

Bunfight at the OK Corral?

Thains, nearby at 341 George Street, has been a staple of the area since the 1960s.

It is known for its late opening hours, allowing peckish punters the chance to fill up on pastries on their way home – or to stock up on rowies for the morning after the night before.

Whether a rival could take a bite out of its profits remains to be seen.

And the proposal comes days after Greggs formed plans to relocate its Trinity Centre bakery to the former Boots nearby on Union Street.

You can see the 585 George Street plans here.