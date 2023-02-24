Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must find ways to compensate for absence of Billy Mckay against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must find ways to compensate for absence of Billy Mckay against Dundee

By Andy Skinner
February 24, 2023, 5:00 pm
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group
Billy Mckay has netted 14 goals this season for Caley Thistle. Image: SNS Group

Billy Dodds hopes Caley Thistle can find a clinical edge despite the absence of talismanic striker Billy Mckay against Dundee.

Mckay will be sidelined for the trip to Dens Park, after being sent off in the closing stages of Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to Hamilton Accies.

The Northern Irishman has been on excellent form in recent weeks, having won the cinch Championship player of the month award for January.

Billy Mckay is shown his first yellow card against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

His tally of 14 goals for the campaign has put him on track to close in on Dennis Wyness’ all-time goalscoring record for the club.

Wyness’ record stands at 101 goals with Mckay sitting on 94.

Dodds knows he will need to find an alternative focal point for his side against the Dark Blues, as Caley Jags look to bounce back from successive defeats to Hamilton Accies.

Dodds said: “We’re going to have to look at it.

“We need someone to play striker for us, and we have a few options, so we’ll see what we come up with.

“I just want someone to stand up and take the bull by the horns, and be ruthless.

“We worked on areas we wanted to work well against Hamilton.

“We showed them video and told them where we wanted to exploit, and I don’t think we could have done any better.

“It just needed people to get on the end of it, and when we did the ball found a way to stay out.

“When you’re not winning games, there’s frustration, and I’m as frustrated as anyone.

“When results go against some teams their performances are flat, and we’re not like that. We’re still playing good football, we’re just not getting the rewards. It’s as simple as that.”

Deas back on the field

Inverness were boosted by the return of Robbie Deas to the field on Tuesday, with the defender making his first appearance since October following a broken leg.

Robbie Deas in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS

Dodds feels Deas, who has been linked with a move to Livingston, can have a major role to play after returning from injury ahead of schedule.

He added: “I’m delighted for him.

“He’s such a good pro, he’s had a long wait and there have been little things where he’s had aches and pains and had to make sure he rested.

“It has been a long road, but he has pushed himself and we were all delighted to see him back because he could be a big player for us over the rest of the season.”

Numbers starting to return for Caley Thistle

Deas joins Austin Samuels in making a return to the squad, with Dodds also revealing Roddy MacGregor is nearing a recovery from injury.

Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Dodds says patience is required in getting players back up to speed, adding: “It was great to see Robbie and Austin getting minutes again, but you can see it’s a process.

“It’s not like they’ve been training for a week and thrown straight back out there, there’s a lot to factor in.

“They’re getting there though, the same way Cameron Harper and Scott Allardice did.

“It’s looking healthier squad-wise, but some of them just aren’t up to speed. Hopefully, that happens soon.

“I’m desperate to get them into the team, but I can’t be silly about it.

“I can’t just throw them in and wreck their bodies straight away. You’ve got to do the right conditioning – right through their rehab to getting back on the training ground, and then gauging how long they get in a game.

“We’re there with Cameron and Scott, and we’re nearly there with Austin and Robbie, but we’re definitely getting there now which is great news.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Cameron Harper.
Cameron Harper hoping to make another telling impact for Caley Thistle against Dundee
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle must quickly regain momentum in play-off bid
Caley Thistle midfielder Sean Welsh. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh says Caley Thistle must turn their frustration into Championship points
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's match against Partick Thistle next month moved to Friday night slot -…
Caley Thistle's Steven Boyd in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle turn down request from Partick Thistle to change date of March fixture
Deas scored for Inverness before coming off injured late on in the game (Image: SNS)
Caley Thistle defender Robbie Deas linked with summer move to Livingston
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds insists draw was least Caley Thistle deserved following loss to Hamilton Accies
Sean Welsh in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle suffer second successive defeat to Hamilton Accies after going down 2-1 in…
Caley Jags centre-half Danny Devine.
Danny Devine eager for Caley Thistle to gain quick revenge on Hamilton Accies
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds despairs following the defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.
Billy Dodds accepts Caley Thistle's fight is now to make sure of play-off place

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
2
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

water supply Aberdeen
Aberdeen homes still without water supply more than 20 hours on as investigations continue
Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash

Editor's Picks

Most Commented