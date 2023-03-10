Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to see his stars reach Scottish Cup last four

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Billy Dodds believes Caley Thistle were a joy to watch at times as they came from a goal down to beat Kilmarnock and reach the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Billy Mckay’s first half penalty wiped out a second-minute opener from Kyle Vassell in a lively opening 45 minutes.

Sean Welsh’s long-range strike put ICT in front early in the second half and they had chances to add to that but it was enough to get the win they desired.

Caley Thistle are back on the semi-final stage just four years after their last Scottish Cup charge was halted by Hearts.

Dodds, who would love his players to replicate John Hughes’ side’s cup win of 2015, was thrilled by the victory.

He said: “There were times where I stood back and said ‘we’re playing well’.

“We worked ever so hard, got close to Kilmarnock and forced them into some long balls.

“We created some wonderful chances. I would have loved it to have been easier – a two-goal lead going into the last couple of minutes.

“I knew Derek’s team would throw everything at us but I felt calm. I was comfortable with my players.

“After going a goal down again, from a set-piece, I had warned them about it but I have always said they’re a special bunch.

“They always find a way and they did again tonight.

“The reaction didn’t surpise me. I was pleased but this team have it in them. They did it at Ayr and in the 1-1 draw at Dundee.

“We are getting used to it but I don’t want it to continue.”

And Dodds explained he had to keep a cool exterior while willing his team on for a third goal which never came.

He added: “I knew if we kicked the ball to Kilmarnock they would come at us. We had to play in the right areas.

“There were times when we played quick, slick football. We got a couple of really good goals. It was a brilliant strike from Welshy but we missed a lot of chances and I wanted just one more to go in.

“I was keeping calm but wasn’t calm inside. I was trying to show my players I was.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes admitted the Championship side deserved the victory and their spot in the last four.

He said: “I thought we were second best. Inverness wanted it more than us and that is always a sad indictment of a team.

“It is never easy for a manager to accept that and say it.

“But the truth of the fact was Inverness were hands-down more energetic than us and had more desire about them.

“What we have found is when we have lost the first goal on the road, we have lost confidence, but that shouldn’t have been the case tonight.

“The penalty was harsh on us and I thought we could have had one ourselves, but the better team won tonight. The team who deserved it won.

“We need to focus on finding a way to win enough points to stay in the league because this is a real blow for us confidence-wise.”

The semi-finals take place at the National Stadium on the weekend of April 29/30.

Caley Thistle’s focus switches fully back to league duties next weekend when they tackle leaders Queen’s Park at Ochilview on Saturday.

Depending on results before then, ICT could find themselves 10 points away from the top-four due to form of the teams above them.