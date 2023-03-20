Caley Thistle fan view: Cup progress could come at a cost for an Inverness team stuck in no man’s land

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle came away from Ochilview with nothing after defeat to table-topping Queen’s Park.

I had hoped we might have come home with something, particularly after leading at half-time, but it wasn’t to be.

Inverness now look to be in that no man’s land where they are in no danger of finding themselves in either the promotion or relegation positions or play-offs.

Yet, they still have at least one, and perhaps two, massive dates in their 2022-23 diary.

The Caley Thistle path to the Scottish Cup semi-finals has been a peculiar one.

They only advanced beyond the last 32 on a technicality before disposing of Livingston and Kilmarnock, playing some of their best football of the season.

They will go into that semi probably as slight favourites, but either the Caley Jags or the Bairns will be in the final.

Trips to Hampden would be hugely beneficial for Caley Thistle

Whatever two teams contest the final it will potentially be one of the most one-sided games ever.

I hope it doesn’t work out that way but when you see the difference between the Old Firm and the rest of the Premiership, you have to be concerned about what Celtic or Rangers could do to a lower league club.

If ICT do find themselves there, they will not have played a competitive game for four weeks beforehand.

That’s hardly ideal preparation for such a massive game. With a shorter summer break, players may also have knock-on effects for next season.

I realise I am sounding very negative about something that might be very exciting, but in any situation you have to weigh up the pros and the cons.

Two trips to Hampden would be hugely beneficial for Caley Thistle from a financial point of view, as I’m sure it would be for Falkirk, but it might well come at a cost.