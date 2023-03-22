Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are waiting to discover the extent of Roddy MacGregor’s injury setback from last weekend’s game against Queen’s Park.

Midfielder MacGregor recently returned from an ankle injury, which had kept him out for five months.

After making his comeback as a late substitute in the Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock, MacGregor was once again brought on against the Spiders on Saturday.

He was limited to just 13 minutes on the pitch however, after suffering a reoccurrence of the injury.

Inverness coach Barry Wilson says it is a cruel blow for MacGregor, indicating the Highlanders are awaiting the severity of the 21-year-old’s prognosis.

Wilson said: “Roddy felt something in his ankle go again.

“We are hopeful it’s nothing as serious as before. It’s probably something he will have to get looked at by the doctor or surgeon.

“We are waiting to hear back on that one.

“It was devastating for Roddy and really disappointing for us as well. The kid has worked so hard to get back fit, and we were looking forward to getting him back in the team, but it got taken away from us again.”

Welsh absence another blow for Caley Jags

MacGregor’s setback came as a further blow to Caley Jags, who were already without skipper Sean Welsh due to injury.

Although Caley Jags had been close to a full strength squad, the pair are major doubts for Friday night’s Championship visit of Partick Thistle.

Wilson feels it has been symptomatic of Inverness’ luck this term.

He added: “It pretty much summed up a lot of the season, where it has been one step forward and two steps back. Sometimes when we come out and say it, it’s looked upon as excuses.

“For example, we came up with a winning formula against Ayr and Kilmarnock, and then all of a sudden we needed to change that because Sean Welsh got injured.

“Within the dynamics of the team, the formation had to change slightly because of one player.

“We have not been able to get a steady run of team selections. We just won two really good games, played well against Ayr away and really well against Kilmarnock at home, and then we had to change.

“Now we have got another couple from Saturday who are touch and go for Friday.

“There has been a lack of consistency in performance, but there has also been a lack of consistency in selection due to availability.”

Woods back in Inverness fold

Despite the injury issues, Inverness did receive a boost last weekend when English midfielder Ben Woods made a return as a late substitute.

Former Manchester United and Burnley player Woods made his debut in another game against the Spiders in January shortly after arriving at the club, but was subsequently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Wilson hopes the 20-year-old can kick on in the coming weeks, adding: “It was good to get Ben some game time. It wasn’t the way we wanted to do it, but sometimes that happens.

“With Roddy now out, there’s a path there for someone. We have Ben coming back, and Lewis Hyde who has been waiting patiently and never let us down when we have had to use him.

“We have got a few injuries again, having had them just about all cleared up.

“It has been a frustrating one.”