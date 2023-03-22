Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback

By Andy Skinner
March 22, 2023, 10:30 pm
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS

Caley Thistle are waiting to discover the extent of Roddy MacGregor’s injury setback from last weekend’s game against Queen’s Park.

Midfielder MacGregor recently returned from an ankle injury, which had kept him out for five months.

After making his comeback as a late substitute in the Scottish Cup victory over Kilmarnock, MacGregor was once again brought on against the Spiders on Saturday.

He was limited to just 13 minutes on the pitch however, after suffering a reoccurrence of the injury.

Inverness coach Barry Wilson says it is a cruel blow for MacGregor, indicating the Highlanders are awaiting the severity of the 21-year-old’s prognosis.

Wilson said: “Roddy felt something in his ankle go again.

Roddy MacGregor in action against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS

“We are hopeful it’s nothing as serious as before. It’s probably something he will have to get looked at by the doctor or surgeon.

“We are waiting to hear back on that one.

“It was devastating for Roddy and really disappointing for us as well. The kid has worked so hard to get back fit, and we were looking forward to getting him back in the team, but it got taken away from us again.”

Welsh absence another blow for Caley Jags

MacGregor’s setback came as a further blow to Caley Jags, who were already without skipper Sean Welsh due to injury.

Although Caley Jags had been close to a full strength squad, the pair are major doubts for Friday night’s Championship visit of Partick Thistle.

Wilson feels it has been symptomatic of Inverness’ luck this term.

He added: “It pretty much summed up a lot of the season, where it has been one step forward and two steps back. Sometimes when we come out and say it, it’s looked upon as excuses.

“For example, we came up with a winning formula against Ayr and Kilmarnock, and then all of a sudden we needed to change that because Sean Welsh got injured.

Caley Thistle skipper Sean Welsh. Image: SNS

“Within the dynamics of the team, the formation had to change slightly because of one player.

“We have not been able to get a steady run of team selections. We just won two really good games, played well against Ayr away and really well against Kilmarnock at home, and then we had to change.

“Now we have got another couple from Saturday who are touch and go for Friday.

“There has been a lack of consistency in performance, but there has also been a lack of consistency in selection due to availability.”

Woods back in Inverness fold

Despite the injury issues, Inverness did receive a boost last weekend when English midfielder Ben Woods made a return as a late substitute.

Former Manchester United and Burnley player Woods made his debut in another game against the Spiders in January shortly after arriving at the club, but was subsequently sidelined with an ankle injury.

Midfielder Ben Woods made his debut for Inverness against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

Wilson hopes the 20-year-old can kick on in the coming weeks, adding: “It was good to get Ben some game time. It wasn’t the way we wanted to do it, but sometimes that happens.

“With Roddy now out, there’s a path there for someone. We have Ben coming back, and Lewis Hyde who has been waiting patiently and never let us down when we have had to use him.

“We have got a few injuries again, having had them just about all cleared up.

“It has been a frustrating one.”

